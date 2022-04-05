En Vogue’s Cindy Herron files for divorce from husband Glenn Braggs

Herron and Braggs were married for 29 years and have four children.

Cindy Herron, an original member of the R&B group En Vogue, has filed for divorce from her husband, former MLB player Glenn Braggs. The couple were married for 29 years.

The seven-time Grammy-nominated singer filed for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles County Courts, according to The Blast. Listed in documents as Cindy Herron-Braggs, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.

Herron and Braggs have four children together — sons Donovan and Solomon, and daughters Jordan and Natalia. Three of the four are adults.

Along with groupmates Dawn Robinson, Terry Ellis, and Maxine Jones, Herron earned big hits with En Vogue throughout the ’90s, thanks to classics like “My Loving (You’re Never Gonna Get It),” “Giving Him Something He Can Feel,” and “Don’t Let Go (Love).” She sang co-lead on hit singles like “Lies,” “Hold On,” “Free Your Mind,” and “Love Don’t Love You.”

Herron is still performing with En Vogue, along with Ellis and Rhona Bennett after Robinson and Jones left the group. En Vogue is currently on New Kids on the Block’s The Mixtape Tour 2022. The tour lasts through July 23, hitting cities including Boston, Buffalo, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Detroit, and Orlando.

Braggs was a major leaguer from 1986 to 1992. During his professional career, he played outfield for the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds, finishing with 70 home runs, 321 RBI, and a .257 batting average.

Braggs perhaps is best known for breaking a bat during a swing in the 1990 World Series when the Reds played against the Oakland Athletics. He currently works in real estate in Los Angeles, according to The Blast.

