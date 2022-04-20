Devon Franklin’s ‘It Takes a Woman’ honors the ‘special’ women in his life

The Audible Original introduces Franklin's listeners to his "village" of women who helped shape the man he is today

Apr 20, 2022
Launching this week, Devon Franklin’s Audible Original It Takes a Woman honors the women in his life, and theGrio has an exclusive sneak peek at the exciting project.

A New York Times bestselling author and successful Hollywood producer, Devon Franklin certainly has plenty to be proud of.

Blazing his own trail in Hollywood, Franklin is the president and CEO of Franklin Entertainment and has been named by Variety as one of the “Top 10 Producers to Watch.” His latest collaboration, however, finds the industry force lifting up those who helped shape him, specifically, the women in his life.

Breakthrough St. Louis Dedication Ceremony And Premiere
ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – MARCH 20: Producer DeVon Franklin introduces the film following the premiere of ‘Breakthrough’ at the Marcus Des Peres Cinema on March 20, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images for 21st Century FOX and and Breakthrough movie)
An Audible Original podcast, It Takes a Woman gives listeners “an emotional journey of tragedy, triumph, and healing, as Franklin introduces us to the women who raised him and his two brothers after his father’s untimely death.”

The exclusive clip, obtained by theGrio and entitled “Meet the Village,” introduces listeners to the “very special women” in his life.

“Hear from all the strong, powerful, tell-it-like-it-is women who’ve helped me become the man that I am today,” he states. “It takes a woman! Hear the healing, receive your village.” During his speech, the clip flashes through each of the women in his “village,” including his Aunt Nuna, Aunt Ida, Aunt Enis, Aunt Sondra and Aunt Donna.

“The candid conversation— covering everything from marriage, death, divorce, regret, and colorfully frank advice about dating, sex, and money—uncovers old wounds that are still fresh, pain that is still piercing, as well as a family bond that is unbreakable,” the official description teases.

It Takes a Woman is available to listen to starting April 21.

