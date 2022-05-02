Mary Mary, Tevin Campbell, among honorees for Black Music Honors

Dru Hill, Keri Hilson, and Karyn White will also receive awards at the seventh annual Black Music Honors.

The Black Music Honors have announced a group of special honorees. Central City Productions announced that Mary Mary, Tevin Campbell, and Dru Hill are among the artists set to receive an honor at the 7th annual awards ceremony.

Mary Mary will receive the Gospel Icon Award. The two-time Grammy Award-winning duo became gospel superstars with two decades of hits including “Shackles (Praise You),” “God in Me,” “Heaven,” and “Go Get It.”

Campbell will be presented with the R&B Icon Award. Bursting onto the scene on Quincy Jones’ “Tomorrow (Better You, Better Me),” the five-time Grammy-nominee and one-time Prince collaborator made splashes on the R&B and pop charts with hits like “Round and Round,” “Can We Talk,” “I’m Ready,” and “Always in My Heart.”

Tevin Campbell. Photo provided by JL Media

Receiving the Urban Music Icon Award is Dru Hill. The multi-platinum selling group cemented itself as one of the premier singing groups of the late 90s and early 2000s, thanks to songs like “Tell Me,” “In My Bed,” “How Deep is Your Love,” and “These Are the Times.”

The Whispers will be presented with the Legends Award. Over six decades, the group has earned a place among the greatest R&B groups of all time with classics like “And the Beat Goes On,” “Lady,” “It’s a Love Thing,” “Say Yes,” and “Rock Steady.”

Keri Hilson will receive the Music and Songwriter Icon Award for writing hits for other acts like Omarion’s “Ice Box,” Timbaland’s “The Way I Are,” Mary J. Blige’s “Take Me As I Am,” and Britney Spears’ “Gimme More.” Karyn White, known for R&B classics like “Superwoman,” “Romantic,” and “The Way You Love Me,” will take home the Soul Music Award.

The Black Music Honors will tape live on May 19 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, and hosted by singer/actress LeToya Luckett and comedian/actor DeRay Davis. The Honors will air on Bounce TV starting June 4, with a live audience for the first time since 2019.

Dru Hill. Photo provided by JL Media

“We are more than excited to return to in-person taping for the first time in nearly three years with a live audience,” founder and executive producer Don Jackson said in a statement. “The pandemic had an unprecedented impact on the music industry and we’re honored to celebrate, commemorate and honor music trailblazers who have paved the way for the next generation of music and culture.”

Presenters and performers for the Black Music Honors will be announced at a later date.

