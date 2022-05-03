Sacramento teacher recorded using racial slurs in classroom resigns

The unnamed 7th-grade teacher allegedly used the N-word while saying some derogatory words are part of everyday language.

A Sacramento middle school teacher who came under fire last year after being recorded using the N-word in a seventh-grade classroom has quit.

As reported by ABC 10, the unnamed female teacher formerly at Kit Carson International Academy, was subjected to a months-long investigation that was set to end with her termination, but she decided to resign last week, the Sacramento City Unified School District announced Monday.

A teacher at Kit Carson International Academy came under fire last year after being recorded using the N-word in a seventh-grade classroom.

The N-word incident, which occurred in June 2021, prompted school officials to immediately boot the teacher from the classroom. She was suspended without pay amid the district’s investigation.

Community activist Berry Accius, the founder of Voice of the Youth, shared audio of the racial slur with ABC 10. In the clip, the teacher speaks about derogatory words being part of everyday language, and she used the N-word twice, according to the report.

“It speaks volumes of insensitive, the racial insensitivity that she has, and I think [she’s] out of touch … and she should not be an educator,” Accius said at the time. “She should be immediately fired.”

The unidentified educator continued to use racist language during the district’s investigation, according to KRCA News.

In a statement shared after the incident, SCUSD Superintendent Jorge Aguilar said, “Any comment by the teacher that a racial slur is now somehow ‘okay’ is not a position that is shared by or will be tolerated by this district.”

A spokesperson from SCUSD told ABC 10 the district “condemns racism in any form, which harms our students, families and community.”

The teacher was reportedly served termination papers in December, but she chose to resign on April 30 before the conclusion of her termination process, according to the report.

The district hopes to curb similar incidents in the classroom by requiring mandatory anti-racism training for all staff. “But the work cannot end there,” said Aguilar. “We must continue to confront and interrupt racism so our schools can stay focused on creating equitable learning opportunities for all students.”

“By taking swift and aggressive action in this case, Sac City Unified sent a clear message that racist language by district employees will be addressed,” said Christina Pritchett, president of the SCUSD Board of Education.

