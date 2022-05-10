Viola Davis to receive Cannes 2022 Women in Motion Award

The organizers refer to Davis as 'one of the most influential American actresses and producers of her time'

Viola Davis continues to have a fabulous 2022. As theGrio previously reported, the actress is currently starring in The First Lady on Showtime, where she plays former first lady Michelle Obama. She also is fresh off the release of her highly anticipated memoir, Finding Me, now officially a New York Times bestseller.

Now, the Oscar-winning actress will receive the Cannes 2022 Women in Motion Award at the festival on May 22.

Viola Davis onstage during Finding Me: Viola Davis in Conversation with Tarana Burke at 92Y on April 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

In a statement obtained by Variety, the awards’ organizers call Davis, “one of the most influential American actresses and producers of her time,” and share that she is being recognized for, “her acting roles and her commitment to the rights of women and minorities.”

“Her talent, hard work, choice of roles, and the way she interprets them have earned her the very highest recognitions in the film industry,” the statement continued. With this award, Davis joins other influential women in film who have received the honor, including Salma Hayek, Jane Fonda and Gong Li.

Thierry Frémaux, executive director of the Festival de Cannes, will present the award to the Fences actress during the official Women In Motion dinner.

Variety reports that Davis is also being honored for advocating for diversity in Hollywood, “which remains a very powerful brake on equality,” a statement says.

Viola Davis attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

As theGrio previously reported, Davis sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an exclusive interview on Netflix about her brand new memoir, where she reflected on the deprivations of her childhood and her career. She told Winfrey, “I needed a dream like I needed food and water. That dream wasn’t just a goal, that dream was my way out, my sort of salvation.”

