Diddy to host, Travis Scott to perform at Billboard Music Awards￼

Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards will include performances by Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran, Becky G and other artists who have enjoyed chart-topping success.

Sean “Diddy” Combs will emcee the show, which is being broadcast live from the MGM Grand Arena and will air live beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC and its Peacock streaming service.

Becky G, who released the album Esquemas on Friday, will perform her hit song “MAMIII,” which topped the Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart. Sheeran will deliver a remote performance from Northern Ireland, where he is on tour.

Other acts taking the stage include Scott, who’s nominated in the dance/electronic music category, as well as Miranda Lambert, Meghan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, and Grammy Awards darlings Silk Sonic.

Nominees are determined by Billboard chart rankings and winners are selected based on several criteria, including their album and digital song sales, airplay and streaming success and touring.

This will be Scott’s first televised performance since the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Scott is steadily making his return to music and into the public eye since the tragic incident at his Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5, 2021. During his headlining set, a crowd surge occurred, ultimately leading to the death of 10 people, countless injuries, and over $1 billion in lawsuits.

