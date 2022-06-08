Queen Latifah talks career on ‘Red Table Talk’: ‘I’ve been publicly scrutinized…my whole career’

The multi-hyphenate star appears on the latest episode of Facebook Watch's Emmy Award winning series and opens up about her career in an exclusive clip

On the latest episode of Red Table Talk, Queen Latifah opens up about her career, her journey with her weight and more, and theGrio has an exclusive clip from the highly anticipated episode.

Queen Latifah has a few laughs during her appearance on Red Table Talk. Credit: Huy Doan

From music to her memorable turns in projects like Living Single, Last Holiday and more, Queen Latifah has had quite the career. CBS’ popular The Equalizer, which she stars in and executive produces, was recently renewed for a third and fourth season. In many ways, though, she seems to still just be getting started. Despite all of those accomplishments and more, however, Latifah reveals in an exclusive clip from this week’s Red Table Talk that she has spent much of her career feeling scrutinized about one thing or the other.

“Was there ever a time where you felt like your size was scrutinized publicly?” host Jada Pinkett Smith asks.

“I’ve been publicly scrutinized, I think, my whole career!,” Latifah says. “I just came out the door looking different. It’s like, ‘Who is this girl with these African clothes on and no shoes on her feet’?”

While much of the public may have scrutinized her Set It Off costar, Pinkett Smith says she was pleased when Latifah first came onto the scene. “I thought it was hot, you know what I’m saying?” she tells Latifah.

As theGrio previously reported, Latifah has spent a lot of time reflecting on her career lately, especially since she won the Lifetime Achievement Award at last year’s BET Awards. Specifically thanking her parents, she disclosed in her acceptance speech, “I’ve always celebrated the woman because I was raised by a strong, Black woman and raised by a father who loves women. We can’t live without each other.”

Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith have an intimate chat on Red Table Talk. (Credit: Huy Doan)

On Red Table Talk, hosts Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris and Willow Smith sit around the “red table” tackling various hot topics, important subjects and more. The series has been a hit for Facebook Watch, earning an Emmy Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show.

The latest episode of Red Table Talk with Queen Latifah drops at Noon ET on June 8 on Facebook Watch.

