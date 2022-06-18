Yolanda Adams defines what freedom means to her

The gospel singer described freedom in 2022 as happiness.



Gospel singer Yolanda Adams spoke with theGrio’s Cortney M. Wills to discuss what freedom means to her.

Yolanda Adams attends the BET+ “Kingdom Business” Los Angeles premiere at NeueHouse Los Angeles on May 19, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

“Freedom looks like happiness where you are, knowing that there are so many other places you can go, and you can strive for and ascend to because for years – for eons – as Africans being shipped over here, our ancestors couldn’t do that,” she said.



