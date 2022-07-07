Fla. company accused of using slurs, giving Black people harder work, must pay $50,000 settlement

A father and son management duo at Lone Wolf Resources also fired a Black worker on the basis of race, a federal lawsuit claims.

Loading the player...

A federal lawsuit alleges that the managers of a Florida construction company told a supervisor to stop hiring Black workers “because ‘they are lazy.’” That company must now pay $50,000 to settle allegations of racial discrimination.

The father and son management duo at Lone Wolf Resources, LLC also used racial slurs and fired a Black employee based on his race, according to a complaint filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, The Miami Herald reported.

A father and son management duo at Lone Wolf Resources, LLC used racial slurs and fired a Black employee based on his race, according to a complaint filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Additionally, the Black employee in Jacksonville, a trucker in charge of transporting rocks, alleges that he was given “the least desirable and most labor-intensive task,” which is pumping water out of ponds manually, when he wasn’t driving. The complaint alleges the task was never given to white workers.

One supervisor who tried to stand up for the worker was reportedly told to leave the situation alone.

Further, the Black employee was regularly denied a yearly performance review, which affected his chances of getting a raise. Reportedly, “they hoped this would cause [him] to resign.”

Lone Wolf Resources, which has six offices in four states, has also been ordered to create an anti-discrimination policy. Its workers have to participate in anti-discrimination training, and all of their employees must be notified about the lawsuit.

“It’s despicable that Black employees continue to be subjected to vile racial slurs in the workplace,” Robert Weisberg, the regional attorney for the EEOC’s Miami District, said in a statement.

These allegations are not dissimilar to those made in lawsuits filed against Tesla, Inc., which is also accused of perpetuating a pattern of racial discrimination and alleged to have fired employees on the basis of their race.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!