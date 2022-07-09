You’ve seen IVY PARK—get ready for a trip to IVYTOPIA

The newest offering from Beyoncé's Adidas X IVY PARK sportswear line is a utopian fashion fantasy, complete with a supermodel-studded teaser.

This summer, Beyoncé’s not only inviting us into her house (music); she’s welcoming us to utopia—”IVYTOPIA,” that is. On Friday, the cult-favorite sportswear collaboration between Adidas and IVY PARK released its vision for Summer 2022, a fashion fever-dream and post-isolation invitation on “a journey to discover one’s own nirvana.”

Screenshot: IVY PARK (YouTube)

“A transformative utopia awaits you in a state of mind we call IVYTOPIA,” reports Adidas News. “The line explores the collective connection we share after emerging from a period of isolation. IVYTOPIA imagines the possibilities of this journey with one another, dreaming and exploring our infinite potential. Whether a beach, mountain range, or urban oasis, the setting is unlimited, as long as it makes you feel hopeful for what’s yet to come.”

Described as both “frenetic and psychedelic,” and “cathartic and empowering,” this season’s campaign includes supermodels Joan Smalls (above), Adut Akech, Irina Shayk, and Alva Claire, modeling an array of gender-neutral and size-inclusive offerings.

“As our cast ventures out of isolation and into hyper-real nature, they discover an outside world that no longer feels the same. It’s a new beginning for collective healing and an exploration into our own possibilities,” Adidas further explains. “IVY PARK utilizes this futuristic yet surreal narrative to affirm the fact that through optimism and imagination, we can create our own IVYTOPIA.”

The collection itself claims both “natural and supernatural inspiration,” with a color palette that includes “quartz (off white), pyrite (silver), lapis lazuli (shock cyan), hawk’s eye (khaki) and jasper (solar yellow), a mystical crystal and floral-inspired print.” True to its athleisure roots, the collection’s fabrications include printed power mesh, metallic spandex, stretch twills, and French terry, as well as “futuristic details” throughout the garments’ cuts.

Encompassing activewear, accessories, swimwear and kidswear, the IVYTOPIA collection will be available in sizes XXXS to XXXXL, and range from $30 to $200 when it drops on adidas.com July 21 and in select stores globally on July 22. It will also include a “slightly futuristic” version of Adidas’ iconic Stan Smith and updated versions of the “Savage” sneaker, mule, and Ultra Boost.

While it is highly debatable whether our heaviest days are behind us, “IVYTOPIA is truly about overcoming a trying time together and embracing that light at the end of the tunnel with shining optimism in looks that will transcend and elevate any occasion,” says the brand. “It’s time to emerge and rediscover the world around you.”

