Mario announces Tory Lanez collaboration, despite previous criticism amid allegations of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

The two-time Grammy-nominee will release his single, "MAIN ONE," on Friday

Mario is following up his “Verzuz” appearance with a controversial announcement. The singer posted that he will release a song with Tory Lanez, who has been charged with felony assault in the shooting of rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

What’s more curious about the pairing is that Mario once took Lanez to task over the alleged shooting.

Cover art for Mario’s forthcoming music single, “MAIN ONE,” featuring Tory Lanez. It drops on July 15.

Following his appearance on “Verzuz” with Omarion, Mario disclosed on Twitter that he is releasing a new single this week. “This Friday dropping new music! This one called “MAIN ONE”! S/O to my bro @torylanez ! We went crazy tap in,” Mario tweeted.

Mario’s collaboration announcement comes nearly two years after comments he made about the incident involving Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion. It happened in July 2020 after a party in Beverly Hills.

The “Let Me Love You” singer called the incident “Sad AF,” mainly because of his personal relationship with Lanez. “Black men we gotta learn how to control our ego, anger etc. at some point the switch gotta turn off,” Mario wrote. “Protect black women! Heal black men. Love & respect each other!”

In August 2020, Megan identified Lanez as the person who shot her in the foot. That October, Lanez was charged with one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Lanez has maintained his innocence.

The trial is set for Sept. 14. If convicted, Lanez faces a maximum sentence of 22 years in prison.

Mario has received backlash over the announced collaboration with the Canadian rapper. Many Twitter users expressed their disappointment on social media, stating that Mario is alienating his fans by working with Lanez.

