50 Cent to produce and star in horror film, ‘Skill House’

"Spiral" filmmaker Josh Stolberg will direct the film, which is centered around social media culture.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will star in a forthcoming horror film, “Skill House.” The rapper and mogul will also produce the movie via his G-Unit Film & Television production company.

According to Deadline, Jackson teams up with Proxima Media’s Ryan Kavanaugh for the film project, which Josh Stolberg will direct and for which he will write the screenplay. “Skill House” will be centered around social media, influencer culture and the lengths to which people will go for fame in that world.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends the Starz “Power” The Fifth Season Premiere Red Carpet Event in New York City. (Getty)

Joining Jackson is an ensemble cast that includes TikTok star Bryce Hall and UFC fighter Paige VanZant. Also set to appear in the cast are Leah Pipes, McCarrie McCausland, Ivan Leung, Neal McDonough, John DeLuca, Caitlin Carmichael, Dani Oliveros, Emily Mei and Jacob Skidmore.

“This film is bursting with mavericks of entertainment, many of them spanning multiple genres and platforms,” said Kavanaugh. “From a global rap and hip-hop music icon to a businessman, actor, writer, and producer — if anyone knows a thing or two about breaking the boundaries, it’s 50 Cent. I’m honored to work alongside him as we watch Bryce do the same with his career.”

“Skill House” is currently in production at Los Angeles’ Sway House, TikTok’s “collab house.” The film is being conceived as the first in a potential franchise. Additional producers on the film include Amy Kim and Jaime Burke of Lifeboat Productions. Proxima’s Daniel Herther will co-executive produce the film along with Jason Barhydt and Bobby Sarnevesht.

Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television, founded in 2005, have been very active. Aside from acting and executive producing the hit Starz series, “Power,” he got a boost from his 2018 deal with Lionsgate. It helped him expand the show’s universe with several spin-offs, including “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” and “Power Book IV: Force.”

One of Jackson’s latest ventures, Starz’s “BMF,” has been renewed for a second season. G-Unit Film & Television also produced ABC’s “For Life.”

“Skill House” is slated to be released in early 2023.

