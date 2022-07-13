It’s National French Fry Day! Here’s how to score free fries from popular restaurant chains

A mobile phone and a little bit of free time is all many fast food customers need to get their everlasting and oh so delicious French fry fix.

Loading the player...

Would you like fries with that?

It’s National French Fry Day, and there are several restaurant chains that want to help you celebrate —free of charge.

McDonald’s and Wendy’s are two fan favorites that are indulging in hot deals in honor of the special day, per The Charlotte Observer. Customers can order a free large order of french fries from McDonald’s on Wednesday, July 13. No purchase necessary. The promotions are exclusively available through the mobile app.

McDonald’s is celebrating National French Fry Day with a free order of fries for those who register using the mobile app. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

The Fry Day specials — which include any size fries for free — at Wendy’s run through Friday. On Thursday, free small seasoned potatoes are available with any breakfast mobile purchase. On Friday, Wendy’s will offer a free medium fry with all mobile orders.

TODAY reported that customers who place orders through Burger King’s mobile app on Wednesday will receive a free order of chicken fries. The twist may be tied to Burger King’s Frequent Fry’er program, which has been providing free fries every week in 2022.

According to Axios, several other chains have giveaways on Wednesday and beyond. Sonic Drive-In is offering a free medium order of fries or tater tots (on Heinz) with any in-app purchase. Like Sonic, DoorDash is also partnering with Heinz to honor National French Fry Day. The deal: $5.70 off orders of $15 or more with fries at participating restaurants nationwide.

At Hardee’s, My Rewards members making any in-app purchase on Wednesday that includes fries (alone or in a combo) qualify for free fries through 2022.

Orders through the Jack in the Box mobile app can yield two medium fries for $2 at participating locations (one per order). At Charleys Philly Steaks, rewards app members get free fries with any cheesecake purchase (at participating locations).

Customers can redeem a digital ticket for a free medium order of seasoned fries from Checkers and Rally’s through Friday, July 15, in exchange for signing the “Fry Day To Friday” petition.

Del Taco is offering its small and medium Crinkle Cut Fries for $1 with any purchase through Tuesday, July 19.The promotion is only available on orders placed through the chain’s app or website and requires enrollment in Del Yeah! Rewards.

Be sure to check out your favorite restaurant to see if they’re offering any tasty deals to celebrate this National French Fry Day!

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!