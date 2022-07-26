‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’ returns; Season 2 trailer revealed

The popular unscripted series from Issa Rae will be available starting Aug. 4 on HBO Max.

Get ready for more “Sweet Life: Los Angeles.” HBO Max’s original reality TV series from Issa Rae is back for a second season that is set to drop on the streamer next month.

The promotional still featuring the cast of “Sweet Life: Los Angeles.” (Photograph courtesy of HBO Max)

“Sweet Life: Los Angeles” returns to HBO Max on Aug. 4 with four episodes for eager fans to devour. Just like in Season 1, the series continues to highlight “a unique look at what it means to be young, Black, ambitious, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams,” according to a statement released to theGrio.

The statement continues, “Exploring themes of loyalty, legacy, and love, this coming-of-age series follows a group of long-time friends in South Los Angeles as they navigate the relatable, chaotic, mid-20s moments at the quarter-life mark and propel each other into adulthood success.”

The Season 2 cast members are Amanda Scott, Briana Jones, Cheryl Des Vignes, Jaylenn Hart, Jerrold Smith II, P’Jae Compton, Rebecca Magett, Rob Lee and Tylynn Burns. Executive producer Issa Rae introduced the new season trailer to her millions of Instagram followers. “Season 2 of @sweetlifeonmax is back on August 4th! When I tell you this season is 🔥! #HOORAESeason,” she wrote.

The series was renewed last fall. In a statement at the time, Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president, non-fiction and live-action family at HBO Max, said the outlet was “thrilled” with the first season of the show. “The incredibly talented Issa Rae and her producing partners delivered an elevated, purposeful series, which featured the fun, inspiring and challenging moments that young adults face navigating relationships and careers.”

Cast members are all smiles on the set of “Sweet Life: Los Angeles.” (Credit: HBO Max)

Rebecca Quinn, senior vice president, non-fiction at HBO Max, also made remarks in the statement announcing the renewal. “Fans are really embracing this endearing, entertaining and ambitious group of friends. We can’t wait to see where they take us for season two as they continue to shine an important light on Black culture in South Los Angeles.”

“Sweet Life: Los Angeles” returns on Aug. 4 to HBO Max. Season 1 episodes are currently streaming.

