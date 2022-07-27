‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ drops Season 2 trailer

The popular Starz series is set to return and episodes are scheduled to begin airing next month.

“Power” fans, rejoice! Starz has released the second season trailer for “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.” Both Mekai Curtis and Patina Miller are returning.

As theGrio previously reported, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is the latest installment in Starz’s expansive “Power” franchise. A thrilling family drama, the series is a prequel to the original “Power” show and explores the origins of Kanan (the fan-favorite character originally played by executive producer 50 Cent). Curtis stars in the new series as Kanan, who enters the criminal world through his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas, played by Miller.

The trailer wastes no time bringing viewers back into the world of “Power” (Southside Jamaica, Queens in the 1990s) as Raq maintains full control of the city’s drug trade. “You’re getting to an age, Kanan, where you’re gonna wanna start figuring out what you want for your life,” Raq tells Kanan at the top of the trailer. “Making your mark on this world.”

Mekai Curtis and Patina Miller (foreground) appear in a promotional still for Season 2 of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.”

(Credit: Starz)

“Kanan Stark returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business, and because of Detective Howard’s lingering secret, he’s even more uncertain of his past,” according to the official description of the show obtained by theGrio.

The description also mentions other characters with whom fans are familiar. “Kanan searches for the truth while Raq boldly expands the business into hostile Mafia territory. Lou-Lou has other plans that revolve around his emerging record label, but Raq isn’t about to let his side hustle get in the way of her expansion. Although Marvin remains Raq’s loyal soldier, he struggles to earn Jukebox’s forgiveness and become the father she deserves. The ties that bind this family are becoming undone, but Raq will stop at nothing to hold them together.”

In addition to Curtis and Miller, returning for Season 2 are Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Shanley Caswell and Antonio Ortiz. Quincy Brown and Toby Sandeman also return in recurring roles.

Miller, who is currently starring as The Witch in “Into the Woods” on Broadway, this week revealed a poster of her “Power” character on Instagram. “Aug 14th its ON! What y’all think gonna happen this season?? 👀#starz #raisingkanan,” she wrote.

Curtis shared the trailer on his Instagram, writing, “Streets need a trailer… We gotchu. 🤝 August 14. we still cool? 👀 lol just a few more weeks 📟📟.”

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” premieres Aug. 14 on Starz.

