How did inflation get so bad? Here are 4 key reasons

The debate over inflation continues as politicians point fingers, but economists say there are many reasons why prices are sky high. Natasha S. Alford breaks it down on this episode of "That's The Point."

Something about our wallets getting tighter makes words like “inflation” and “GDP” take on new meaning in the minds of average Americans. While it’s easy enough to direct our outrage about skyrocketing prices to whoever the current occupant of the White House is, it’s worth taking a big picture look at the general reasons for inflation in the economy. On this episode of “That’s The Point,” I name four key reasons inflation isn’t letting up and why Black Americans are really getting the short end of the stick. Watch the episode above to get a breakdown of our currently economic reality, and a reminder of why Black communities should stick together.