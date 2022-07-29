It’s National Lipstick Day! Pucker up for these Black-owned brands

From the worthiest splurge to the perfect nude, these Black-founded lipstick lines will level up your #LipGame—with some kissable discounts.

What have you done for your lips lately? After two-and-a-half years of mask-wearing, chances are, not much, since very few have been able to see it. But just like wearing lingerie, it’s perfectly OK to dress up your lips for yourself, so if you’ve been slacking on your #lipgame, there’s no better day to pamper your pout than today, National Lipstick Day!

Of course, here at theGrio, we’re in the business of promoting Black-owned businesses—and trust, Black beauty brands are not only bountiful but better than ever! With that in mind, we’ve compiled a brief list of Black-owned beauty brands to indulge in, most of which are offering deep discounts for National Lipstick Day. Just keep in mind, most of these brands have even more products in their virtual stores—so come for the lipstick, but prepare to be wooed by some full-faced, for-us-by-us beauty!

Detroiter Melissa Butler’s brand The Lip Bar broke barriers when it jumped The Shark Tank and onto the shelves of Target and other big-box retailers—and its shades remain some of the best in the biz. For National Lipstick Day only, buy a lip color and get a liner free!

Chicagoans will notice some hometown color in the shade names of several of Marie Hunter‘s ultra-luxe lipsticks. With formulas that are unbelievably lush to wear and just as good for your lips, their shades are well worth the splurge—and today only, score 20% off all lipsticks and lipstick cases.

Created by a chemist, Hue Noir‘s shades are both super-saturated and super-emollient. While you won’t find a deal specific to National Lipstick Day 2022, it’s worth noting the brand’s regular prices are reasonable enough to stock up on any day of the year!

When you’re a boss, all they have to do is read your lips, so read ours: Bossy Cosmetics is offering 50% off all of to its newsletter subscribers for National Lipstick Day, so sign up and fill your virtual cart by midnight!

Pioneering Black cosmetics line Fashion Fair is back in a big way with innovative new formulas, meaning its most iconic shades are now available for younger generations to enjoy. In honor of National Lipstick Day, you can buy one and get one 50% off through July 31.

Want a deluxe lipstick experience at a drugstore price? BLK OPL is now fully Black-owned and better than ever—and for National Lipstick Day, you can buy two and get one free.

Sure you can shop Black-owned brands at Sephora, but you can shop all Black everything at Marjani Beauty. The D.C.-based, Black-owned beauty emporium stocks offerings from Danessa Myricks, GloGirl, the late, great AJ Crimson, and more—and in honor of both National Lipstick Day and Beyoncé’s latest drop, today they’re offering 20% off all lipsticks with the code “RENAISSANCE.”

For all-day wear with Afrocentric flair, Juvia’s Place has long had our #lipgame (and #eyeshadow game, and #foundationgame, and…) on lock. For National Lipstick day, they’re offering 40% off all of their lip formulas.

Take it from “Mother”: if you’re going to splurge on luscious lipcolor, choose one of Pat McGrath Labs‘ legendarily sexy and saturated shades in a broad array of amazing finishes, now up to 30% off for National Lipstick Day.

If it’s variety you crave, Uoma Beauty‘s got it, with enough hues and finishes to refresh your entire lipstick repertoire. The best part? This weekend, they’re all 50% off.

Looking for the perfect nude? Mented was founded with the intention of complementing the skin we’re in. Through Sunday, you can buy one, get one free!

If gifts are your love language, LYS Beauty has one for you, for today only. Spend $50 on any of their covetable cosmetics, and get a free tube of their brand new Speak Love Glossy Lip Treatment Oil, to keep your lips kissably soft. Sounds like a win-win to us.

Speaking of gifts, we may still be waiting on the name of that bouncing baby boy and a ninth album, but never say Rihanna didn’t give you anything. For National Lipstick Day, Fenty Beauty is offering their popular Stunna Lip Paints, Slipshine and more for $15 each.

