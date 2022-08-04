It’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Here’s the origin story and where to get free cookies

Retailers around the nation are offering deals on one of America’s favorite cookies.

Loading the player...

Today — Aug. 4 — is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day and there are numerous freebies, deals and discounts all around the nation.

The popular national chain, Insomnia Cookies, has on offer free, warm Chocolate Chunk, Vegan Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip or Vegan Chocolate Chunk cookies with any in-store purchase or local delivery order from Aug. 4 through Aug. 7.

New York City-based Levain Bakery is offering free shipping on its ooey-gooey treats with the code, COOKIEDAY22, on Aug. 3 and 4.

The Today Show also has a roundup of several other National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day offers. But make sure you search for deals and celebrations in your neighborhood.

It is widely believed, and as CNET.com has noted, that the chocolate chip cookie originated in 1938 when baker Ruth Graves Wakefield added pieces of semisweet chocolate to cookie batter at the Toll House Inn in Whitman, Massachusetts. She and her husband owned the inn.

The recipe was a hit and officials at the Nestle company asked Wakefield if they could put her recipe on their wrapper. She sold the rights to the recipe for $1 and a lifetime supply of Nestle chocolate. Today, her chocolate chip cookie recipe is still on the bag of Nestle Toll House chocolate chips.

Aside from searching for local cookie deals, cookie lovers might try the National Day Calendar. It recommends a couple of other ways to celebrate the chocolatey delicious day. They include reading a book about Wakefield, “One Smart Cookie,” by Sarah Howden and trying some of her recipes.

Meanwhile, one of the most famous chocolate chip cookies in the U.S. Famous Amos. According to the official history of that brand, the cookies originated in 1975 in Hollywood, California at a Sunset Boulevard bakery. (Alas, company is not offering any National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day specials).

Founder Wally Amos, inspired by a family recipe, used high-quality ingredients to make bite-sized cookies. They became a favorite among iconic musicians and Hollywood celebrities, who spread the word about the delicious treats, helping to make the cookies a Hollywood success story.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!