Tyler Perry previews ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ at MVAAFF

Tyler Perry celebrated his upcoming film at the Martha's Vineyard-based film festival this weekend with an onstage conversation.

Tyler Perry’s A Jazzman’s Blues is just a little over a month away from dropping on Netflix, and during the 20th annual Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAF) this week, the media mogul participated in a “Clips and Conversations” discussion on Saturday surrounding his latest film.

On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival, Tyler Perry participated in a ‘Clips & Conversation’ moderated by Variety’s Angelique Jackson

Courtesy of Netflix

As theGrio previously reported, Tyler Perry’s upcoming film is a special one. The first screenplay the multi-hyphenate ever wrote, it has been a 26-year journey for A Jazzman’s Blues to be made. Now, Perry’s dream is finally being realized, with Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer starring as star-crossed lovers. “A sweeping tale of forbidden love, A Jazzman’s Blues unspools forty years of secrets and lies soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South,” the official description obtained by theGrio details.

In addition to writing the screenplay, Perry also directs and produces the project. Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young, and Ryan Eggold round out the cast of the film, which also features music by Aaron Zigman and choreography by Debbie Allen. The project will also feature an original song performed by Ruth B. and produced by award-winning composer Terence Blanchard.

A Jazzman’s Blues, (L to R) Solea Pfeiffer as Leanne and Joshua Boone as Bayou. Cr. Jace Downs / ©2022 Netflix

At MVAAF, Perry also opened up to Shadow and Act about the project and explained why now was the time for this project to finally be made. “The landscape never agreed to it [before],” he told the outlet. “I wrote it in 1995 and waited for the right time to do it. I never figured out when was the right time because I was building the brand and doing the things that I knew my audience wanted. My focus was always making sure we had a hit. Because, as a Black person, it could change your whole career if you have a flop. But watching what’s happening now, many people in politics want to rewrite Black people’s history, marginalize it, change it, and water it down. I thought, ‘Here’s the time to tell the story.’”

A Jazzman’s Blues will debut on September 23, 2022, on Netflix.

