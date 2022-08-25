Snoop Dogg and Eminem to premiere new song via metaverse at MTV VMAs

The rap superstars will perform their collaborative track, "From the D 2 the LBC," nominated in the Best Hip Hop category.

MTV has announced an additional performance at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) that will be out of this world. Snoop Dogg and Eminem will perform their new song, “From the D 2 the LBC,” inspired by the Otherside metaverse.

The metaverse performance will come via a partnership between MTV and Yuga Labs. “From the D 2 the LBC” marks the first time in over two decades that Snoop Dogg and Eminem have collaborated. They previously appeared on “B***h Please II” from Eminem’s 2000 album, “The Marshall Mathers LP.”

Snoop Dogg (left) and Eminem, who performed together during the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February, will unite again Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards show. Their collaboration “From the D 2 the LBC” is among the nominees. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The two rap legends performed together at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 13. They joined Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige, along with special guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

The video for “From the D 2 the LBC” is nominated in the Best Hip Hop category at the VMAs, airing live Sunday at 8 p.m. EST from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. Their metaverse performance will be their return to the VMA stage after more than a decade each. Snoop Dogg’s last performance at the awards show took place in 2005 alongside Diddy. Eminem hasn’t performed at the VMAs since 2010, when he rapped his hits “Not Afraid” and “Love the Way You Lie.”

The nomination for “From the D 2 the LBC” marks the 13th MTV VMA nod for Snoop Dogg, who has won the award three times in his career. The video is Eminem’s 60th nomination, the second most in MTV VMA history, behind only Madonna, who’s had 69 nods. The “Real Slim Shady” rapper has taken home 13 Moonman statues during his career.

The addition of Snoop Dogg and Eminem’s performance further increases hip-hop’s presence at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Rappers Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow will co-host the ceremony, while Minaj will perform and receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar lead all nominees with seven nods, while Doja Chat has six. Drake and The Weeknd have five each.

