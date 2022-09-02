Beyoncé stages a renaissance with Tiffany & Co.

After a record-breaking 2021 campaign with husband Jay-Z, Beyoncé appears solo in a new campaign for the luxury jewelry brand.

Bey is back — not only with a new album, but a new campaign for legacy jewelers Tiffany & Co. Women’s Wear Daily reports. Beyoncé is once again starring in a global campaign for the brand, a follow-up to her 2021 “About Love” campaign with husband Jay-Z.

Beyoncé appears solo in the new “Lose Yourself in Love” marketing campaign for Tiffany & Co. The 2021 “About Love” campaign with husband Jay-Z broke sales records. (Screenshot: Tiffany & Co., YouTube)

This time around, the renaissance woman is a solo act, photographed by longtime Carter family favorite Mason Poole, also the lensman behind “About Love.” Premiering on Tiffany’s social platforms on Sept. 2, the new campaign — titled “Lose Yourself in Love” — echoes the provocative Studio 54-inspired imagery from Bey’s latest release, “Renaissance,” also shot by Poole. WWD reports that Tiffany also commissioned a short film by acclaimed director Mark Romanek, which will debut across its platforms in October, as the campaign also reaches magazines. Set to Beyoncé’s single, “Summer Renaissance,” it will reportedly capture “the carefree, joyous spirit of the album as a whole,” and “the joy of being one’s unapologetic self.”

In addition to appearing in tandem with Beyoncé’s latest dance-themed release, the “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign takes a further departure from the romantic “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”-inspired visuals of 2021, which featured the famed (and controversial) 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond. Dressed in an array of edgy, custom looks from designers LaQuan Smith, Graham Cruz and others, Bey is backed by an electronic dance track as she models the jeweler’s somewhat more “shoppable” lines — Tiffany T, Tiffany HardWear, Tiffany Knot and Tiffany Lock — as well as select pieces that Tiffany legends Jean Schlumberger and Elsa Peretti designed, reports WWD.

“We’re taking an opportunity to have an icon wear our icons,” Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communications at Tiffany, told the outlet. “It’s about showcasing another side of us,” he added. “Now she’s wearing everyday product: products you can find in the store.”

As he shared with WWD, those “everyday” products will range in price from about $5,000 to nearly $500,000 and include an 18-karat, custom HardWear necklace exclusively created for the campaign. Unlike the elusive and inaccessible Tiffany Diamond, the latter design will be sold in limited quantities, because of the reported 40 hours required to assemble and polish by hand its large-scale links.

“[P]eople can identify themselves a lot more and say, ‘Hey, I saw this necklace worn by Beyoncé. I’d love to wear it’,” Arnault told WWD. “The Tiffany Diamond is a little more difficult to do that with.”

Nevertheless, the gem of this campaign is clearly Beyoncé, who Arnault said “was instrumental in bringing the whole vision to life,” including commissioning her own wardrobe for the shoot.

“She’s the best,” he said. “She really embodies the ultimate modern-day woman, in our view, which makes her the perfect representative of our values.”

Those values are intended to extend well beyond the jewelry. As thGrio previously reported, the Carters’ partnership with Tiffany & Co. — which resulted in the most successful campaign in the company’s history — also included $2 million in funding for scholarship and internship programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Tiffany disclosed to WWD that there are 60 scholarship recipients to date. Awards for the 2022-23 academic year will be announced this fall.

