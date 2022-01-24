With a twinkle in his eye, Pharrell announces an upcoming collaboration with Tiffany & Co.

The multifaceted artist rocked a distinctive pair of diamond-studded glasses as he teased his latest venture.

“It’s about seeing things differently,” said musician-entrepreneur Pharrell Williams of his latest collaboration, speaking with Women’s Wear Daily as he attended the Kenzo Fall 2022 presentation in Paris.

The entertainer and erstwhile style icon clearly meant that literally, accessorizing his otherwise casual ensemble with a pair of almond-shaped, diamond-and-emerald-encrusted micro sunglasses; reportedly “the first of many things” he has in the works with Tiffany & Co.

Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Kenzo

“Tiffany and I are engaged,” Pharrell quipped to WWD, confirming himself now in “a partnership” with the luxury brand.

That was about all he was willing to tease, telling the outlet: “I can’t give it all away now.” But the addition of Pharrell to Tiffany’s roster of brand ambassadors—which, as of late, have included Tracee Ellis Ross and Beyoncé and Jay-Z—is only the latest of the legacy jeweler’s bids to appeal to a newer generation and demographic of jewelry lovers.

Of course, that attempted image overhaul has not been seamless. Beyoncé and Jay-Z faced intense criticism when their Fall 2021 Tiffany campaign debuted last August, both due to the use of a rare painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat and the rarely worn Tiffany Yellow Diamond adorning Beyoncé in the campaign’s imagery. Even the $2 million commitment to HBCUs the Carters pledged in partnership with Tiffany couldn’t quell understandable concerns about a 128.54-carat, presumable blood diamond featured alongside two of the world’s most famous Black superstars.

Whether Pharrell is anticipating similar backlash or has his own philanthropic initiative with Tiffany planned remains unknown as of now, but as WWD notes, it’s not the musician’s first foray into design—or jewelry design, for that matter. Following a 2008 jewelry collection created for Louis Vuitton, in recent years, Pharrell has been an ambassador for Chanel, often sporting the label’s jewelry with its apparel.

The music mogul isn’t the only one teasing his newest collaboration; Tiffany’s Executive Vice President of Product and Communications Alexandre Arnault echoed Pharrell’s announcement, posting to Instagram: “Pharrell and Tiffany & Co. are engaged.”

Arnault also gave more details on the eyewear: “Custom made 18k gold glasses made with 61 round brilliant diamonds of over 25 carats total, and two emerald-cut emeralds.” As several on social media pointed out, the frames closely mimic a Mughal design from the 17th century.

Copy? You be the judge…. #pharrell & Tiffany & Co.’s latest collab- diamond studded sunglasses he wore to #KENZO or the originals – 17th cent. Mughal glasses that went for auction at Sotheby’s pic.twitter.com/7KTNo6AiT4 — Who Wore What Jewels (@wwwjewelsdaily) January 23, 2022

Social media was admittedly also of mixed opinions on whether the contemporary interpretation of the glasses is a Pharrell-caliber hit, but more of his creations for Tiffany & Co. are expected to debut “some time next year,” reports WWD.

Maiysha Kai is Lifestyle Editor of theGrio, covering all things Black and beautiful. Her work is informed by two decades’ experience in the fashion and entertainment industries, a love of great books and aesthetics, and the indomitable brilliance of Black culture.

