Tiffany & Co. drops new video for Beyoncé, Jay-Z’s ‘About Love’

The new commercial for the campaign features Beyoncé singing a stirring rendition of "Moon River"

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s “About Love” Tiffany & Co. campaign continues its rollout. In a new video, the power couple appears together as Queen Bey sings “Moon River.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z made major headlines when they announced their collaboration with Tiffany & Co last month, theGrio previously reported. At the time of the announcement, Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany & Co. EVP of product and communications, referred to the couple as, “the epitome of the modern love story.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the European Premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

“As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values. We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family.”

Now, more information has been released regarding the campaign and the brand’s pledge to donate to HBCU’s, along with a lush new commercial with the couple.

The romantic video is directed by Emmanuel Adjei, who was co-director of Beyoncé’s acclaimed film Black is King, per The Hollywood Reporter. Shot at Orum House in Los Angeles, Beyoncé is first seen playing the piano and singing the iconic tune originally sung in Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

As she serenades her husband, he films her on a Super 8 camera. In the video, Beyoncé wears the same Tiffany diamond she wore in the campaign photos released last month, while Jay wears Jean Schlumberger’s Bird on a Rock brooch.

Along with the video, more information was released on the About Love Scholarship Program, which was created with BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation. The brand has pledged, “to donate $2 million dollars in scholarship funding for students enrolled at five of the U.S.’s historically black colleges and universities who are focused on the arts.”

The participating schools include Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University, Virginia’s Norfolk State University, North Carolina’s Bennett College, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Ohio’s Central State University. The application deadline is Sept. 26, and applicants must qualify for financial aid, and “pursue a degree in creative fields, like visual arts, performance, or design; history; or communications.”

Dr. Jack Thomas, president of Central State University, shared in a statement, “This opportunity is timely as our students come from many different socioeconomic backgrounds. These funds will have a tremendous effect on who we recruit and our students’ success as they move on to graduate and professional schools and into their careers.”

The “About Love” campaign has not been without controversy, as theGrio previously reported. The use of the Tiffany diamond came under fire by many online, who questioned the use of what they perceived as a blood diamond for the campaign involving the Black superstars. According to the U.N., it is not, but the diamond industry has a horrific history.

Jean-Michel Basquiat’s never-before-seen painting entitled Equals Pi, shown in the first promotional photos, also drew some side-eye, specifically from the late artist’s friends and frequent collaborators, who said that using it commercially was something Basquiat would not have approved of.

