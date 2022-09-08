Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr. star in mysterious ‘Knives Out 2’ trailer, ‘Glass Onion’

The highly anticipated murder mystery is set in the same world as the 2019 film, "Knives Out."

Get ready for another “Knives Out” murder mystery. A new film set in the same world as the 2019 smash hit, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” has just dropped its teaser, which shows off its star-studded cast, including Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr. and others.

Janelle Monae appears in a scene from “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” (Credit: Netflix)

Swapping a gothic New England mansion for a luxurious stay in Greece, “Glass Onion” reunites audiences with Det. Benoit Blanc (played by Daniel Craig), who by the looks of the trailer seems strapped with the job of solving another murder mystery.

Specific character details are under wraps, but Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista also star in the film. Rian Johnson (“Looper,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) is also the writer and director of the sequel.

The trailer immediately transports viewers to a luxury yacht making its way to Greece. All seems well for the glamorous guests onboard until, of course, something goes awry. “Ladies and gentlemen, you expected a mystery,” Blanc narrates in the clip. “You expected a puzzle. But for one person on this island, this is not a game.” Odom Jr.’s character then asks, “Will you explain it then, detective?” before the trailer teases chaos ahead for the entire crew.

Monáe shared the trailer on her own Instagram account, expressing her excitement about the project. She wrote in her caption, “TEASER TRAILER IS OUT! You’re invited to put the pieces together.” Check out the action-packed teaser below:

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival this month. It is set to hit select theaters later this year before landing Dec. 23 on Netflix.

