Official trailer for ‘House Party’ reboot released

An updated version of the 1990s classic comedy — starring Tosin Cole and Jacob Latimore — will premiere Jan. 13 in theaters.

“House Party,” an updated twist on the 1990s classic comedy, is on the way. A trailer for the film was recently released.

LeBron James and Maverick Carter of the Springhill Company are the film’s producers, and New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures are responsible for distribution. Actors Tosin Cole and Jacob Latimore are the starring duo.

This “House Party” remix revolves around best friends Damon (Cole) and Kevin (Latimore), two aspiring club promoters struggling to keep things together. The two fall on hard times when they lose their jobs as house cleaners, but just when things look really bad, they get an idea.

The last house they cleaned belonged to NBA superstar James. To help them raise money, they devise a plan to throw a massive party at James’ house while he’s away. During the party, the two encounter hilarious calamities, including an angry koala, a time-traveling DJ, and a borrowed Lamborghini.

Provided by Warner Bros. Pictures

The cast also includes Karen Obilom, D.C. Young Fly and Scott Mescudi. As the trailer shows, the film will feature cameos by Snoop Dogg, Anthony Davis, and Lena Waithe as well as Kid ‘n Play — the stars of the original “House Party” film and its sequels.

The trailer also features “2 Step,” a new song from Def Jam rapper 2 Chainz, which will be featured on the “House Party” original motion picture soundtrack.

Calmatic directed the updated “House Party.” Steven Glover (“Atlanta”) and Jamal Olori wrote the script. The film will premiere on Jan. 13 in theaters.

