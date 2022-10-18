Cynthia Bailey says her love and respect will ‘always be there’ for Mike Hill after divorce announcement

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum spoke with theGrio at BravoCon over the weekend.

Cynthia Bailey is ushering in her next chapter. Over the weekend, the alum of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” attended BravoCon, Bravo’s biggest fan event of the year and spoke to theGrio about the recent disclosure of her split from Mike Hill, the eternal sisterhood of “The Real Housewives” and more.

As TheGrio reported last week, Bailey and Hill in a joint statement announced the end of their two-year marriage. Fans who followed Bailey’s story on RHOA watched her fall in love with and eventually marry Hill during her final season. “No one is to blame and we are grateful that we remain good friends,” the couple said in the statement.

Cynthia Bailey, a former star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” poses on the BravoCon 2022 red carpet on Oct. 15, 2022 at the Javits Center in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)

Bailey believes she made the right choice in regard to the marriage. “I feel good with my decision, honestly,” she said. “Mike and I made the announcement literally the day before I came to BravoCon, so I haven’t had a lot of time to sit with it publicly yet, but certainly a lot of thought went into it privately before we actually announced it.”

BravoCon, she said, “is a great distraction. Seeing all the fans and the housewives, I haven’t had any sleep let alone time to really think about my announcement. I’m going to have some good days and some bad days, but my love and respect for Mike will always be there. I’m just happy that it’s not some big ugly, horrible divorce where we hate each other and all that stuff.”

As Bailey mentioned, the massive Bravo event held at the Javits Center in New York City kept her busy over the weekend. She appeared on the red carpet, on multiple panels and pre-taped episodes of “Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen.”

Although she has walked away from the “Housewives” franchise for now, Bailey likens it to a “sisterhood” — she is still very much a part of the Bravo family. “I was on ‘Atlanta’ for 11 years, so I’ve seen the evolution of all of these other shows and these women are like my sisters,” she explained.

“One of the things about being a Housewife is no matter what you go through with them, there’s a sisterhood! Any woman on any franchise that can survive being a Housewife deserves my love because it’s not easy. It’s so easy to sit in your living room and watch these shows and say, ‘If I had been there I would’ve done this!’ No, you wouldn’t have! It’s not easy being a Housewife. This is great TV, but it’s not easy.”

Bailey’s time away from “Housewives” has also presented opportunities she would not have otherwise had, from hosting shows like “Daily Pop” to starring in TV movies. “When I left Atlanta, I literally hit the ground running,” she said. “No 1, we got a cute paycheck for being a Housewife! For me, I always wanted to be an actress, but my modeling career always trumped it — and then I was busy being a reality star, but I knew acting was something I’d have to take seriously and focus on.”

“It is the perfect time for me where I actually have time to focus on it,” she added. “I’m doing it all! I’m living my best life.”

