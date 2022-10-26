Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty announces star-studded lineup for upcoming show ￼

The Savage X Fenty fashion show is back and better than ever with a roster of models and performers including Taraji P. Henson, Maxwell, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

It looks like Rihanna has more up her ever-stylish sleeve than fans anticipated. On Oct. 25, the star released the teaser for the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4. Premiering on Nov. 9 on Prime Video, the show includes a star-studded lineup.

Rihanna attends the premiere of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Glasshouse on September 22, 2021 in New York City.

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty )

“Now in its fourth consecutive year, the annual fashion experience continues to challenge tradition and break boundaries. The trailblazing event is raising the bar yet again with a new all-star lineup of models, actors, some of the biggest names in music, and more, debuting the latest Savage X Fenty styles,” says Amazon Studios in a press release. “The show is an unmissable visual feast.”

Blending Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music, this year’s show will feature performances by Burna Boy, Anitta, Don Toliver, and Maxwell. Additionally, a lineup of actors, influencers, and models will wear the latest Savage X Fenty collection. This year’s all-star cast includes Taraji P. Henson, Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”), Damson Idris (“Snowfall”), Marsai Martin (“Black-ish), Winston Duke (“Black Panther”), influencer Rickey Thompson, Kornbread, Precious Lee, Taylour Paige and more.

Since its debut in 2019, the inclusive lingerie show has consistently showcased stars like 21 Savage, Normani, Big Sean, Migos, and more. Despite transitioning from filming in front of a live audience to a virtual audience, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show has received immense recognition and awards, including a 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography for Variety/Reality Programming.

The “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” collection will become available to shop on the brand’s website and Amazon Fashion store on Nov. 9 as well.

“An homage to self-expression and personal empowerment, Rihanna’s latest collection features disparate textures, unexpected detailing, and unconventional proportions that come together seamlessly to create a boundary-bending x-perience for everyBODY,” say representatives for the brand.

With this announcement following speculation of a new song on Marvel’s Wakanda Forever and an upcoming Super Bowl LVII halftime performance, Rihanna continues to showcase her multifaceted talents.

