Want to tap into your creative genius? First, believe you are one 

Contrary to popular belief, "creative genius" isn't exclusive to artists — it's available to anyone with the will to create.

There was a time when the word “creative” was attributed only to artists and performers; they were considered otherwordly and different from the rest of us. With the rise of social media, I think now we are seeing the definition of the word expand to include all kinds of people doing a range of things with their creativity. However, if you still feel like you don’t have a creative bone in your body, I want you to consider another point of view from one of the most talented artists alive: Melissa Mitchell.

Mitchell, a Black woman, self-taught artist, and founder of Abeille Creations (ABL) has a long and distinguished résumé that includes international recognition and the attention of high-powered brands like Foot Locker, Ford Explorer and SPANX. Her mission is to heal people through the happiness that only creativity can bring. Mitchell believes we all have the ability to experience this kind of joy, but it starts with believing you can.

“I think that everybody is a creator in some aspect, right? It doesn’t have to be a painter. It could be a journalist, it could be a housekeeper, it could be a president,” she said. “But every time we put our mind to something that goes from zero to an actual thing, that’s a creation. So we’re, in a sense, all creators because we’re creating something that’s going to live beyond us.”

In my experience, being creative started with how I viewed myself. When I made the shift from a job I no longer felt connected to and stepped into the world of coaching and entrepreneurship, I allowed myself to press reset and dream differently. I had to actually see myself creating success in a new industry before I would experience it. Mitchell says people often get stuck thinking it can’t happen for them — and because they’re thinking it can’t happen, it doesn’t.

“I always said that I am the exception to the rule. I am chosen. I am a winner. I am the one. I’m saying these things to myself even when nobody’s calling for any business, no opportunities are coming. And so now when they do come, I make the room for them,” said Mitchell.

Creating a new life, a new business, whatever it may be, starts with us and our beliefs. No matter the circumstance, we’ve got to believe we have something special to offer the world. If you need a place to start, I’m sure Melissa wouldn’t mind you borrowing her favorite affirmation, so let’s start there:

I am chosen.

I am a winner.

I am the one.

