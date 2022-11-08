Black creativity was the hottest look of the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards

Lenny Kravitz, Virgil Abloh, Law Roach, and more were honored at the "Oscars of Fashion," also known as the 2022 CFDA Awards.

Nov 8, 2022
Fashion’s favorite color may be black, but the mood was light on Monday night at the CFDA Fashion Awards. Known in the industry as the “Oscars of Fashion,” the 2022 ceremony took place at New York City’s Casa Cipriani, where an illuminated ivory step-and-repeat was a fashion-forward pivot from the typical red carpet, providing a canvas upon which the evening’s looks could shine.

2022 CFDA Awards theGrio.com
(from left) Janelle Monáe, Lenny Kravitz and Law Roach Photos: Getty Images

As previously reported by theGrio, the evening’s honorees included Lenny Kravitz, who was awarded the coveted Fashion Icon award. Also honored were acclaimed stylist and creative director Law Roach, who won the CFDA’s inaugural Stylist Award; veteran stylist Patti Wilson (the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard); United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed (accepting the Environmental Sustainability Award on behalf of the U.N.); and a one-time Special Anniversary Award to designer Jeffrey Banks in honor of the CFDA’s 60th year. SKIMS founding partner Emma Grede was also honored with an Innovation Award alongside husband Jens Grede and business partner Kim Kardashian, and Virgil Abloh was posthumously honored with the CFDA’s Board of Trustees Award.

Along with the honorees in attendance on Monday night were a bevy of celebs, including Kerry Washington, Regina Hall, Trevor Noah, Janelle Monáe, Halle Bailey, and Jesse Williams, among others. Also present were the majority of this year’s Black design nominees—Aurora James (Brother Vellies), Christopher John Rogers, LaQuan Smith, Jerry Lorenzo (Fear of God), Brandon Blackwood and Lauren Harwell Godfrey — though unfortunately, none would take home prizes this year. Nevertheless, all came dressed to make fashion statements, as evidenced by our gallery of the evening’s looks.

Law Roach and Kerry Washington

Law Roach and Kerry Washington attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Patti Wilson

Patti Wilson attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Aurora James

Aurora James attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Regina Hall

Regina Hall attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Khloé Kardashian and LaQuan Smith

Khloé Kardashian and LaQuan Smith attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Jesse Williams

Jesse Williams attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Lauren Harwell Godfrey

Lauren Harwell Godfrey attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Jeffrey Banks and Susan Scafidi

Jeffrey Banks and Susan Scafidi attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Jerry Lorenzo

Jerry Lorenzo attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri (L) and Amy Sherald

Ayo Edebiri (L) and Amy Sherald attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

La La Anthony

La La Anthony attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Natalia Bryant

Natalia Bryant attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Precious Lee

Precious Lee attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Anok Yai

Anok Yai attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Paloma Elsesser and Carlos Nazario

Paloma Elsesser and Carlos Nazario attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Cassie

Cassie attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Willy Chavarria and Moses Sumney

Willy Chavarria and Moses Sumney attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Hassan Pierre and Hannah Bronfman

Hassan Pierre and Hannah Bronfman attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

CaSandra Diggs

CFDA President CaSandra Diggs attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Raul Lopez and Hiandra Martinez

Raul Lopez and Hiandra Martinez attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Tinashe

Tinashe attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Raisa Flowers

Raisa Flowers attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Ugbad Abdi

Ugbad Abdi attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Tayshia Adams

Tayshia Adams attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Richie Shazam

Richie Shazam attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Wisdom Kaye

Wisdom Kaye attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Adesuwa Aighewi

Adesuwa Aighewi attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Carly Cushnie

Carly Cushnie attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Taofeek Abijako (L) and Jacques Agbobly

Taofeek Abijako (L) and Jacques Agbobly attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Sami Miró

Sami Miró attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Kaliegh Garris

Former Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Brandon Blackwood

Brandon Blackwood attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Christopher John Rogers and Christina Chanel Ripley

Christopher John Rogers and Christina Chanel Ripley attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The full list of the 2022 CFDA Fashion Award winners is below (h/t Vogue):

CFDA’s 2022 Fashion Icon Award:
Lenny Kravitz

The Board of Trustees Award:
Virgil Abloh

Environmental Sustainability Award:
The United Nations

Founder’s Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert:
Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu curator in charge, the Metropolitan Museum of Art

American Menswear Designer of the Year:
Emily Adams Bode Aujla for Bode

Special Anniversary Award:
Jeffrey Banks

Stylist Award:
Law Roach

American Emerging Designer of the Year:
Elena Velez 

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award:
Laurie Lynn Stark and Richard Stark for Chrome Hearts

Innovation Award:
Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder and CEO Jens Grede, and Founding Partner and Chief Product Officer Emma Grede for Skims

Positive Social Influence Award:
Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Phillip Lim, Tina Leung, and Ezra William for The House of Slay

American Accessory Designer of the Year:
Raul Lopez for Luar

The Media Award in Honor of Eugenia Sheppard:
Patti Wilson

