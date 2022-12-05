Freestyle Digital Media acquires Christmas drama, ‘Hope Street Holiday,’ premieres Tuesday

The film, co-written, co-produced and starring Isadora Ortega, will premiere on VOD on Dec. 6.

Freestyle Digital Media acquired the Christmas-themed romantic drama, “Hope Street Holiday.”

The digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group retrieved the North American video on-demand (VOD) rights to the film. It’s available to rent or own on video on-demand Dec. 6, via global digital HD internet and satellite platforms.

“Hope Street Holiday” is full of love and holiday cheer told from the perspective of a Dominican family with Black American and white American experiences. It follows Galia “Lia” Garcia, a successful Afro-Latina attorney in Los Angeles who gets dumped just days before Christmas. Realizing she has a lack of meaningful relationships, she returns home for the holidays for the first time in five years since losing her mother.

Putting her hard-earned, lavish California lifestyle in the rear-view mirror, Lia spends Christmas in her home state of Michigan with her family. She uses the time to work through past trauma, thanks to her three aunties, a five-year-old orphan and the charm and magic of being back in a small town.

Lia reclaims “her self-worth,” while also rediscovering “the true meaning of family and fall in love all over again with an old friend,” the synopsis ends.

“Hope Street Holiday” stars Isadora Ortega as Lia, featuring Guy Torre as Walter Johnson and Rodney Rikai as Terrence Harville. Ortega co-wrote and co-produced the film with Brandon Morson, the film’s director.

“The main character’s name is Galia, which originates from Hebrew meaning ‘God shall redeem.’ That’s exactly what you can expect from the messaging in this film, it will bring hope and redemption to the many people that are dealing with grief and depression,” said filmmaker Brandon Morson in a statement.

Ortega stated that she co-penned the film to show more Afro-Latina narratives in film. “We all have stories to tell,” said Ortega in a statement. “So write the world that you want to see.”

