Octavia Spencer gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

“Grateful does not begin to describe how I feel about this honor,” Spencer tweets celebrating the honor

Loading the player...

When Octavia Spencer moved to Los Angeles from Alabama with goals to become an actress, the Walk of Fame in Hollywood was among the first places she wanted to see.

Twenty-five years later, a shining star in her own right, she has been immortalized on the world-famous strip with a star bearing her name, Variety reports.

The Walk of Fame represents an achievement that is tangible for aspiring entertainment stars, the “Hidden Figures” actor told the outlet.

Octavia Spencer attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Octavia Spencer on December 08, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

“It’s a place where you can actually see that bygone era of stars who are no longer with it. And you can actually reach out and touch their star,” she told Variety reacting in reaction to the news. “It can make it feel attainable to people. It’s just a rare and huge honor.”

A star bearing Spencer’s name was unveiled on Thursday at a ceremony attended by loved ones and supporters.

Spencer celebrated the honor on Twitter, expressing to fans that “grateful does not begin to describe how I feel about this honor.”

Receiving the honor “will always be one of the most special moments in my life, and I have all of you to thank for this,” she said.

What a day! Grateful does not begin to describe how I feel about this honor. Receiving my star on the @WalkofFameStar today will always be one of the most special moments in my life, and I have all of you to thank for this. pic.twitter.com/qzHMs9cD8j — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) December 9, 2022

Star-studded attendees included the likes of Viola Davis, Mekhi Pfifer and Julius Tennon, while Will Ferrell and Allison Janney were guest speakers , according to the Los Angeles Times.

Ferrell, who was honored with a star in 2015, praised Spencer as “literally the best, and no one is more deserving of this star.”

Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Chair, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Allison Janney and Mitch O’Farrell attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Octavia Spencer on December 08, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

The “Elf” actor’s speech, however, was disrupted at one point by a heckler who shouted criticisms of the event, alleging that it was “celebrating rich people” — to which he reacted with his signature wit.

“Not on Octavia’s day!” Ferrell exclaimed, the Times reported. “Keep it moving. Keep it moving. The wax museum’s down there. That thing is wide open.”

Spencer has starred in notable films such as “The Help” — for which she won an Oscar for best supporting actress — as well as and “Fruitvale Station.” She has also taken home honors for roles on the small screen, including an NAACP Image Award for “Self Made.”

On top of her acting prowess, Spencer is also an accomplished producer, having produced the Oscar-award-winning film “Green Book,” as well as “Ma,” which was her first starring role.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!