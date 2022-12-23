Lupita Nyong’o shares her ‘love’ Selema Masekela on social media, celebs and fans react

The "Wakanda Forever" actress posted a trendy video with American TV host, actor and musician Selema Masekela.

It looks like love is in the air for Lupita Nyong’o this holiday season! The Academy Award-winning actress took to Instagram with an adorable and seemingly romantic video featuring Selema Masekela.

Lupita Nyong’o attends the world premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Nope” at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

In the video, which currently stands at over 1 million views and 300,000 likes, Nyong’o dances alongside Masekela, snapping along to “The King’s Affirmation – Chill Mix” by Iniko. With each snap, the video changes to reveal different matching outfits the two have rocked as of late.

In the video caption, Nyong’o wrote, “We just click! @selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid.,” along with an emoji of a heart shot with an arrow. Check out the fun video here.

The comment section is filled with love and congratulations for the two, with Nyong’o’s various celebrity fans commenting there. Danielle Brooks wrote, “This is the cutest,” with a heart emoji, while Janelle Monáe wrote, “Obsessed.” Filmmaker Ava DuVernay, actress Dominique Thorne and more also commented on the post.

Readers may recognize Masekela as he is an American actor and TV host. He has hosted various shows on the E! network, Game Show Network, and has also executive produced various sports-related TV and film projects, per his IMDb page.

Masekela also shared the video, giving a little more insight into the details of his relationship with the “Us” actress. He wrote, “Hearts are synched. My whole and actual love @lupitanyongo,” with heart emojis. Under this post, celebrity friends like India.Arie, Kehlani and more also shared their love of the two. Check it out here.

The posts had both Nyong’o and Masekela trending online, with fans taking to Twitter to celebrate the two while also pointing out one particularly romantic tweet from 2016. In April of that year, Masekela tweeted that he was seated behind Nyong’o on a flight, asking his followers to send him a “good opener” for him to strike up conversation.

Anyone comes up with a good opener for me with Lupita Nyong'o, send em. Cause I'm really sittin' right behind her on this flight. #stumped — Selema Masekela (@selema) April 5, 2016

