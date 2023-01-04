‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ coming to Disney+ in February

The "Black Panther" sequel earned over $820 million at the box office during its theatrical run.

Loading the player...

Disney+ announced that it will stream “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” starting Feb. 1.

The blockbuster sequel is the 16th film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) made available on Disney+ and in IMAX Enhanced. This means that subscribers will get an immersive at-home viewing experience with an expanded aspect ratio.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will premiere on Disney+ after an 82-day theatrical window, according to Deadline. This is the longest theatrical window of a Marvel Studios film since 2021’s “Black Widow.” Led by former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Disney did a same-day theater release and the streaming premiere of the Scarlett Johansson-led film.

Provided by Marvel Studios.

Following the commercial disappointment of “Black Widow,” and a subsequent lawsuit from Johansson, Disney increased the theatrical windows of each of the succeeding MCU films in 2022. “Thor: Love & Thunder” was in theaters for 63 days before premiering on Disney+, earning $341.2 million along the way. The next film, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” grossed $408 million during its 48-day theatrical run before heading to Disney+.

Since its November 11, 2022, release, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has hit big! The latest installment MCU film has grossed over $821 million at the box office so far. It earned $181.3 million domestically during its opening weekend and $331.6 million worldwide.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” began its theatrical run as the No. 1-grossing film at domestic box offices for five consecutive weeks, according to Variety.

Leading up to the film’s Feb. 1 streaming debut, Marvel Studios and Marvel Entertainment have teamed up with Proximity Media to create and release “Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast.” The six-episode series will explore the journey of creating the film.

The first episode of “Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast” is currently available on all major podcast platforms. The remaining five will premiere once a week starting Jan. 18.

Hosted by Ta-Nehisi Coates, he will interview members of the film’s cast and crew, including director Ryan Coogler, and actresses Angela Bassett and Dominique Thorne.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!