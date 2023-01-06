Michael B. Jordan, Lil Baby among first guests on ‘SNL’ in 2023

Jordan and Lil Baby will each make their "Saturday Night Live" debuts on Jan. 28.

“Saturday Night Live” has announced its first two hosts and musical guests for 2023. Among them are Michael B. Jordan and Lil Baby, who will appear on the show this month.

Jordan will host the Jan. 28 episode of the NBC sketch show, according to Variety. It will be the second episode of the new year, and the actor’s first time hosting the comedy institution. Lil Baby will join him as the musical guest for his first time performing on the show.

This year, Jordan will continue to lead his boxing franchise with the release of “Creed III” on March 3. Not only is Jordan returning to play the titular Adonis Creed, opposite Jonathan Majors, but this will be his directorial debut.

Lil Baby, seen at the BET Awards in June 2021, will make his first appearance on “Saturday Night Live” later this month as the musical guest. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Jordan also recently reprised his role as Erik “Killmonger” Stevens in the Marvel film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which premiered in theaters on Nov. 11. The blockbuster “Black Panther” sequel has grossed over $820 million at the box office and will hit Disney+ on Feb. 1.

Lil Baby is still riding the wave of his October 2022 album, “It’s Only Me,” which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album’s lead single, “Heyy,” reached the top 10 of the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop chart last year. He’s best known for platinum-certified singles like 2018’s “Drip Harder” with Gunna, 2020’s “The Bigger Picture” and 2022’s “Right On.”

Aubrey Plaza will precede Jordan, hosting the first episode of 2023 on Jan. 21. Like Jordan, the actress of “Parks and Recreation” and “White Lotus” fame will be taking her first turn as host of “Saturday Live Night.” Grammy Award-winner Sam Smith will be the night’s musical guest. This will be Smith’s third time performing on the show.

