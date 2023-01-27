Ron DeSantis insults Black people with AP history course ban

OPINION: The Florida governor is crossing the line by saying that African American history has no educational value in schools. TheGrio's Natasha S. Alford explains why DeSantis' latest culture war is about politics.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ administration says the African American AP course lacks “significant educational value.” (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

On this week’s episode of TheGrio Weekly, Natasha S. Alford breaks down why Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ latest ban on AP African American Studies in schools is all about trying to score political points — not to protect children.

DeSantis blames everything from subjects like reparations advocacy, and intersectionality, to black queer theory as being “political indoctrination” on students.

Despite the course being carefully developed by the college board over 10 years — DeSantis’ administration says the course lacks “significant educational value.”

It’s probably this claim that’s the most insulting to Black people and Black communities. Watch the segment above to hear why and tune into TheGrio Weekly today at 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET to catch the full show!

