Will Smith, Martin Lawrence confirm new ‘Bad Boys’ film in the works

Smith and Lawrence announced on social media that the fourth installment of their "Bad Boys" film franchise is officially in the works.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are returning with a new “Bad Boys” film. The duo confirmed a fourth installment to the cop movie franchise.

The actors announced the news in a video posted on Smith’s Instagram page. The footage saw Smith get into his car, wielding a 4K video camcorder and heading to Lawrence’s home. Upon knocking on the door, Lawrence answers the door, embraces Smith and they both confirm a fourth “Bad Boys” is on the way.

YouTube screenshot

The caption of the announcement video read, “IT’S ABOUT THAT TIME!” Smith teased the news earlier in the footage with an audio hint, playing “Shake Ya Tailfeather,” the No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 smash by Nelly, P. Diddy, and Murphy Lee from the “Bad Boys II” soundtrack.

Smith and Lawrence last reprised their roles as Miami Police Department Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively, in 2020’s “Bad Boys For Life,” the franchise’s third film. The first “Bad Boys” premiered in 1995, while “Bad Boys II” premiered in 2003.

“Bad Boys” was a breakout hit for Smith and Lawrence as their first forays in action films. Smith, famous for his music and NBC sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and Lawrence, popular stand-up comic and star of Fox sitcom “Martin,” helped propel the first film to gross over $141 million at the box office worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

“Bad Boys II,” released eight years later, was another big hit. Accompanied by a platinum-certified soundtrack, the second film grossed over $273 million worldwide. There was nearly a 17-year delay between the second and third installments. “Bad Boys For Life” is the biggest-grossing film in the franchise to date, earning over $426.5 million worldwide at the box office, according to Variety.

The fourth, and so far untitled “Bad Boys” film is currently in the pre-production stage, according to Sony Pictures. “Bad Boys For Life” filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will return to direct the next film, with Chris Bremner writing the script, Variety reports.

