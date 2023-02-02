Jerrod Carmichael to receive comedy-documentary series on HBO

The untitled series is part of Carmichael's overall deal with HBO.

Jerrod Carmichael will star in a forthcoming HBO comedy-documentary series. The network made the order for the series, which will follow Carmichael, who is also one of its executive producers.

The untitled series will chronicle Carmichael’s “quest for love, sex and connection,” according to Variety. The show will follow the stand-up comic as he explores his relationships with friends, family and even strangers.

The docuseries is part of Carmichael’s overall deal with HBO.

His most recent program was the highly acclaimed 2022 stand-up special, “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel.” Taped at New York City’s Blue Note Jazz Club, “Rothaniel” revealed Carmichael at his most personal and vulnerable, as he came out as a gay man during the concert.

Jerrod Carmichael, shown here during a “Saturday Night Live” monologue, is set to star in an HBO comedy documentary. (Photo: Will Heath/NBC via AP)

Carmichael was praised for the special and his bravery. “Rothaniel” would go on to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. Last month, he hosted the Golden Globe Awards for the first time.

“We’ve loved working with Jerrod over the past 10 years and to watch him discover new layers of both himself and his comedy,” Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of programming at HBO, said in a statement. “‘Rothaniel’ resonated with audiences in such a profound way and his honesty and vulnerability are a perfect fit for this original format.”

Carmichael has become a fixture at HBO since his first stand-up special, 2014’s “Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the Store.” In 2017, HBO released “Jerrod Carmichael: 8.” Two years later, Carmichael produced a two-party video diary for HBO; “Home Videos” and “Sermon on the Mount.”

Ari Katcher will direct the docuseries and co-executive produce alongside Carmichael.

