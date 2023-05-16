Quarterback Jalen Hurts receives master’s degree from the University of Oklahoma

The Philadelphia Eagles star, who led his team to the Super Bowl, celebrated the new milestone in an Instagram post on Saturday, writing, "I Know Momma Proud Of This One."

Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts has earned a graduate degree in human relations at the University of Oklahoma, CBS News reported.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts walks on the field Jan. 29 after the NFC Championship NFL game in Philadelphia between the Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. The Eagles’ 31-7 victory sent them to the Super Bowl. Off the field, Hurts was earning a master’s degree. (Photo: Seth Wenig/AP)

Hurts revealed recently that his mother is a special education teacher who returned to school to get her master’s degree in counseling, according to CBS News. His IG post featured a gallery of photos from his own recent graduation day. Several fans and followers expressed excitement over this massive accomplishment, achieved while playing in the NFL.

IG follower @kiaraimani wrote, “Got his masters AND took us to the superbowl. Nothing but love for MY QB.”

“How in the world did you have time to do THAT on top of being an MVP caliber Super Bowl playing QB1?!?” added user @alainanelsonwilliams.

IG follower @richardsilfen commented: “@jalenhurts Most admirable young man. No simple feat. Let’s keep in mind that Jalen accomplished this goal while leading the @philadelphiaeagles to the #superbowl, negotiating an amazing contract and genuinely demonstrating true excellence as an #NFL QB, teammate and human being. Respect to Jalen and his amazing and most respectable father, Averion Hurts.”

As CBS News noted, Hurts began his college football career and higher education at the University of Alabama in 2016. After studying there for three years, he earned a bachelor’s degree in communication and information sciences. In 2019, Hurts transferred to the University of Oklahoma to finish his last year of NCAA eligibility and begin his master’s degree.

Drafted in the second round by the Eagles in 2020, Hurts led the team to the Super Bowl in February. The Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs by three points.

Two months later, in April, Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million contract. According to CBS Sports, he briefly held the record for the highest-paid player in the league’s history on a per-year basis. But Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson snatched the title with his recently signed five-year $260 million deal.

In the comments section of his graduation post, Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, called him the “Hardest worker I know!”

