‘The Hill with April Ryan’: EPA administrator drinks Ohio tap water, COVID-19 emergency to be lifted

White House correspondent April D. Ryan dives into the COVID-19 pandemic emergency status being lifted, the Ukraine war and more.

On this week’s episode of “The Hill with April Ryan,” theGrio’s White House correspondent April D. Ryan dives into some of the top political stories of the week.

First up is the one-year anniversary of Russia’s war in Ukraine and the impact it has had on the world, particularly as it relates to anti-starvation efforts on the African continent.

Democratic ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, U.S. Rep. Greg Meeks of New York, told theGrio, “We’ve got to try to make sure that Turkey and other allies continue that pathway … to try to get some of the grain through so that the countries on the continent are not starving.”

Another anniversary highlighted in this week’s episode of “The Hill” is the three-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Biden-Harris administration recently announced that on May 11, it would lift the emergency declaration for the virus. Chiquita Brooks-Lashure, the administrator Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), broke down what will and won’t be paid for after the public health emergency declaration ends.

TheGrio also spoke with basketball icon Earvin Magic Johnson. Johnson, a successful businessman, spoke of his $100 million effort to help Black-owned businesses during the pandemic shutdown.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan drinks tap water in East Palestine, Ohio to assure residents it is safe after a chemical spill caused by a train derailment. (Photo: CNN)

And as East Palestine, Ohio residents are still worried about contamination exposures in their air and water after a toxic chemical spill stemming from a Norfolk Southern train derailment, EPA Administrator Michael Regan met with residents this week. He also notably drink tested the city’s tap water in front of cameras to assure them it was safe.

