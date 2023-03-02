Wanda Sykes is so funny her act almost killed a guy

The comedian said the man "was laughing so hard that he puked, he vomited, and then started choking on his vomit."

A Wanda Sykes fan nearly died from laughing at one of her jokes during a recent stand-up comedy event.

The comedian recalled the incident while appearing Monday on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” People reports. Sykes said she was performing in Memphis, Tennessee, when she sent her security team to check on an audience member who had started choking on his vomit while laughing at her jokes.

Wanda Sykes attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu’s “History of the World, Part II” at Hollywood Legion Theater on Feb. 27. The comedian recently recounted a show at which an audience member nearly died laughing. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Sykes explained, “This guy, apparently he was … They had a lot to drink. There’s always alcohol involved,” she said. “And he was laughing so hard that he puked, he vomited, and then started choking on his vomit.”

Sykes said medical crews had to “work on” the man, who presumably made it out of the venue alive.

In related news, Sykes was tapped as one of the A-list comics to perform for Chris Rock’s new comedy special.

As the Los Angeles Times reports, Rock’s special, “Selective Outrage,” will go down live from Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre at 7 p.m. PT on March 4 and available to stream on Netflix.

According to a press release, Rock’s special will have a pre-show titled “The Show Before the Show,” hosted by comedian Ronny Chieng, and a post-show titled “The Show After the Show.” Both events will feature special guests, including Sykes, Arsenio Hall, Leslie Jones, Deon Cole, Cedric the Entertainer, Ice-T, Kevin Hart, and more.

Robbie Praw, Netflix’s vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, said in a statement, that this “amazing lineup of special guests” will serve up a “hilarious evening” as part of Rock’s “incredible set.”

Rock will headline the main event, after which, David Spade and Dana Carvey will host the post-show at the Comedy Store.

“Our goal is to deliver the best stand-up comedy to our members and this live-streaming event further reinforces all the ways we continue to invest in the genre,” Praw added, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Meanwhile, viewers can watch Sykes on the Netflix comedy series “The Upshaws” starring Mike Epps.

