Billy Porter has a fan in Kelly Clarkson, who loves his version of ‘Stronger’

Show host Jimmy Fallon asked Porter to perform a gospel rendition of Clarkson's 2012 hit song, "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)," during an appearance on NBC's "That's My Jam" this week.

Kelly Clarkson is prepared to set aside her rendition of one of her greatest hits after hearing Billy Porter’s cover.

According to People, “That’s My Jam” host Jimmy Fallon asked guest Porter to perform a gospel rendition of Clarkson’s 2012 hit song, “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” on the NBC show this week, and the uber-talented winner of Emmy, Grammy and Tony Awards didn’t hold back on the vocals.

Porter informed Fallon that, given his expertise in the gospel genre, the proposal wasn’t fair — but he proceeded with the challenge.

Award-winning entertainer Billy Porter, here attending the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, received praise this week from Kelly Clarkson for his gospel rendition of her hit song “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You).” (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Turn to your neighbor and say, ‘Are you ready to go to church?'” he advised as Sarah Hyland and Darren Criss shared their excitement over the upcoming performance.

Porter made good on his word with his cover of the No. 1 hit as Fallon, Hyland, Criss and his competition partner, Patti LaBelle, watched from the stage.

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger / Stand a little taller / Doesn’t mean I’m lonely when I’m alone,” Porter sang to his own beat as LaBelle chimed in with background vocals, People reported. “What doesn’t kill you makes a fighter / Footsteps even lighter / Doesn’t mean I’m over ’cause you’re gone.”

Clarkson discussed the performance and gave Porter a special shoutout on Wednesday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show” episode, praising the “Pose” star for his creative and soulful approach.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer was so pleased, she extended Porter a “personal invite” to perform his cover of the song once more, this time with her by his side.

“I’ll stand on the side of the stage and let you have it,” Clarkson noted. “It’s incredible.”

“That’s the greatest cover that I have ever heard of any song I’ve ever performed,” she said of Porter’s performance, People shared. “That’s my favorite cover, literally, of any song I’ve ever performed.”

