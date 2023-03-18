theGrio Style Guide: Tems and Ciara on Oscars backlash, Law Roach speaks out

In this week's Style Guide, Savannah James' hair journey, Puma's quiet tribute to Nipsey Hussle, Tarte's bet on a Black BeautyTok star, and more.

The 95th Annual Academy Awards were last Sunday, and we’re still talking about the night’s red carpet looks — in particular, those worn by singers Tems and Ciara.

Both singers have received backlash over the striking looks they chose. Tems has divided the internet all week over the dramatic and otherworldly sculpted white tulle gown with a massive structured hood she wore to the Oscars ceremony. Meanwhile, Ciara has been catching flack for the sheer slinky and revealing metal mesh gown she wore over a black thong to the Vanity Fair After Party.

Tems attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Some found Tems’ gown, which obstructed the view of those seated both behind her and next to her during the ceremony, a statement on taking up space as a Black woman in a white-dominated space. Others found the look to be a faux pas that was distracting at best and rude at worst. Tems took the cheeky route in addressing the faux pas, simply posting “oops” on social media in response to all of the noise.

Ciara attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party in a risqué barely-there dress. (Photo credit: Getty)

Ciara’s “naked” dress, which she wore phenomenally alongside her husband, Russell Wilson, was deemed by many as too revealing. However, one camp has defended her choice, pointing to the fact that her husband was clearly unbothered. In a TikTok video addressing the chatter, Ciara, covered from the neck down in a bed sheet and black sunglasses, joked that she would be rolling up to the Vanity Fair party fully shrouded next year. She also noted that considering how many stars donned revealing and sultry dresses for the big night, the specific scrutiny placed on her was an example of “selective outrage.”

Regardless of how anyone feels, both ladies have seemingly chosen to own the glamorous and buzzworthy moments, a move we can’t help but respect.

In this week’s Style Guide, we also salute Naomi Campbell closing Boss’ Spring/Summer 2023 show, take a look at the NBA athletes dabbling in fashion for YouTube, go behind the scenes with the Black TikTok star sent to Dubai by cosmetics brand Tarte, explore the wildly successful collaboration between Kaleidoscope and Da Brat, and more.

Law Roach gets transparent with The Cut’s Lindsay Peoples Wagner

Law Roach poses on the runway during the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 02, 2021, in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)

On Friday, in an interview with The Cut’s Lindsay’s Peoples Wagner, Law Roach went into further detail about what prompted the decision. In the article, he once again made it clear he’s not ending his relationship, personally or professionally, with Zendaya; he also opens up about racism, pay inequity, and the “lies and false narratives” he’s tired of.

As this story continues to develop, what’s become abundantly clear is that Roach has long been yearning to pivot to a lane in the industry that better suits him, and is in need of the grace to do so.

“I don’t have to style Zendaya to be a part of her team and her [creative] team, right? So maybe if I choose, you know, not to be her stylist, I can still be her creative director and I can still, you know, manage a stylist or however I choose to do it. I haven’t made a decision. She’s giving me the grace to be able to make that decision because we really have a kinship. Like, you know, we’ve grown up together. And that’s all I ever asked, was for people who I worked so hard for to just give me grace when I need it,” Roach said.

Naomi Campbell closes Boss’ Spring/Summer 2023 show

Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Boss Spring/Summer 2023 Miami Runway Show at One Herald Plaza on March 15, 2023, in Miami, Florida.

(Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Law Roach making his runway debut 24 hours after announcing his sudden retirement from celebrity styling wasn’t the only major thing to occur during the Boss Spring/Summer 2023 show. Dressed in a vest-inspired dress, supermodel Naomi Campbell closed the show.

Since falling on hard times during the pandemic, German brand Hugo Boss has been actively trying — and succeeding — at climbing its way back up to the top. In a strategic push for a stronger social media presence, the brand launched a new star-studded campaign, announcing Campbell as its latest face.

Considering her longevity in the fashion industry and the brand’s goals of remaining one of the biggest names in menswear, the pairing feels apt. Roach’s involvement also feels much more meaningful as it’s become a signal of the industry pivot he’s likely gearing up to make. Accordingly, the show celebrated the versatility and rebranding of icons.

Tarte’s bet on a Black BeautyTok star

Monet McMichael attends Vanity Fair And TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood In Los Angeles on March 08, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

2023 has been TikTok star Monet McMichael’s year.

The 23-year-old social media influencer, famous for her signature slow-mo videos, has risen to the top of BeautyTok’s algorithm over the past year, earning her a red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair and TikTok Vanities party, coverage in major fashion magazines, and international trips courtesy of top beauty brands.

According to a new profile in WWD, McMichael’s year kicked off with a now-viral trip to Dubai with Tarte Cosmetics, which was something of a real milestone; McMichael said she grew up during the 2010s watching YouTube beauty vloggers #TrippinWithTarte.

“[The Tarte trip] was crazy — I got home, and I was like, ‘This is on ESPN?,’” she told WWD.

McMichael also told WWD the secret to her success has been blending what she learned from the millennial generation of influencers and vloggers who came before her with her own unique flare.

Savannah James shares her hair journey

Savannah James attends the premiere of STARZ season 2 of “P-Valley” at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on June 02, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

In a recent interview with Vogue, Savannah James, wife of NBA champion LeBron James, divulges her hair journey from relaxers and curls to going natural and wearing sew-ins to the flowing blonde tresses she’s currently sporting.

Her journey is one that will feel familiar to many Black women. She takes Vogue back in time to memories of getting her hair washed in the sink by her mother in Akron, Ohio as a child, reminisces about late ‘90s and early aughts styles that were her go-to’s, and explains what it’s been like to pass the legacy of Black hair down to her daughter, Zhuri.

“My mom always instilled a certain level of confidence and self-assurance in me, so I didn’t go into LeBron being in the NBA and having all these spotlights around thinking that I needed to change anything about myself,” James told Vogue, adding, “I was just going with what I knew, what I was comfortable with, and what I felt looked good on me.”

Kaleidoscope X Da Brat’s new styling collection sells out in minutes

(L-R) Jesseca “Judy” Dupart and Da Brat attend the “Creed III” HBCU Atlanta Fan Screening at Regal Atlantic Station on February 23, 2023, in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

A new hair styling collaboration between Da Brat and her haircare entrepreneur wife, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, founder of Kaleidoscope haircare, reportedly sold out in six minutes.

According to a release, the KALEIDOSCOPE X DA BRAT Styling Collection features six new products, including a shine spray, braid and loc butter, a cleansing rinse, mousse, gel, and a braid and scalp spray. Each item, made with high-quality ingredients, including coconut oil, ginger, and Manuka honey, promotes hair growth and maxim styling conditions.

While a lot of the collection is still sold out, including a gift set that included them all and a pair of gold bamboo hoop earrings and a silk scarf, a handful of the products are still available for purchase online, ranging in price from $15.99 (for individual products) to $44.99 (for bundles).

Chime taps NBA athletes for YouTube fashion series

Basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns is seen, outside the Rhude show, during Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2023, on June 22, 2022, in Paris, France.

(Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

For $300, you could dress like your favorite stylish NBA player.

On Wednesday, the mobile banking company Chime launched a new YouTube series, “Ball on a Budget,” in which a slew of NBA players recreate their popular tunnel outfits with a $300 budget with the help of stylist Courtney Mays. The series includes players Tim Hardaway Jr., Karl Anthony Towns, Jalen Green, and more. New episodes will drop each Wednesday, per WWD.

Air Jordans headed for record-breaking auction

Michael Jordan (L) of the Chicago Bulls goes to the basket past Bryon Russell of the Utah Jazz during game five of the 1997 NBA Finals at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

A pair of sneakers Michael Jordan wore is about to make history — and some serious bank.

Sotheby’s is gearing up for an auction of Michael Jordan memorabilia, and what many are speculating will be the sale of one of the most valuable pairs of sneakers to ever hit the auction block. According to CNBC, it’s being anticipated that the shoes in question, the Air Jordan 13s worn by Jordan in Game 2 of the Chicago Bulls’ 1998 NBA Final against the Utah Jazz, could score anywhere between $2-4 million.

Bidding will begin online on April 3 and will be open through April 11.

Pantone increases its skin tone range

(Photo credit: Pantone)

For the first time in 10 years, Pantone is expanding its SkinTone Guide used by the cosmetics industry and creatives.

The 2023 Pantone SkinTone Guide, which was first launched with 110 skin tones, will gain 28 new color options. Pantone hopes this greater range, largely expanded by darker hues and more yellows, will increase inclusion in creativity.

“Our goal is to provide an inclusive, global product, in both digital and physical spaces, that reflects a global society and empower companies to offer more inclusive color matches for their audiences around the world,” reads an official statement from the brand.

Linksoul Golf launches capsule collection in honor of Lee Elder

Honorary Starter Lee Elder of the United States looks on with his caddie before the opening ceremony during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2021, in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

In 1975, the late former pro golfer Lee Elder was the first Black golfer to be invited to compete in the Masters’ tournament. He also became the first Black golfer in the Ryder Cup in 1979.

In honor of the legacy, Linksoul Golf is holding a golf tournament Sunday, March 19 and launching a capsule collection of apparel, accessories, and gear with a noble cause.

According to WWD, proceeds from the tournament and the capsule collection will be donated to the Lee Elder Trust to cover the costs of his widow’s health care costs as she battles Alzheimer’s. Proceeds will also fund the Lee Elder Memorial Fund, a nonprofit that provides underprivileged children and adults with opportunities to succeed in sports, business, and life.

The capsule includes t-shirts, hats, ball markers, gloves, and a golf towel, retailing from $25 to $40.

PUMA has been quietly honoring Nipsey Hussle in a major way

Nipsey Hussle performs at Best Buy Theater on January 9, 2015, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Puma takes its partnerships seriously.

Weeks before Nipsey Hussle was fatally gunned down in 2019 outside his clothing store in Los Angeles, leaving behind two children, his partner, actress Lauren London, and countless fans, the late rapper had signed a deal with Puma. Hussle’s brother Blacc Sam recently revealed that since Hussle’s untimely death, Puma has been quietly honoring the partnership by donating funds to a trust for Hussle’s children.

“It had nothing to do with sales of clothes or the success of the capsules, just off the top every year they hit the kids in the trust fund,” Sam said, adding, “They did right for Hussle.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio's Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to 'Writing Black' with Maiysha Kai.