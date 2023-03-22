Chlöe Bailey reveals tracklist, guest features for ‘In Pieces’ album

Chris Brown, Missy Elliott and Future are featured on Bailey's debut solo album, "In Pieces," dropping on March 31.

Chlöe Bailey announced more details about her debut solo album, “In Pieces.” Bailey, known professionally as Chlöe, plans to drop the new allbum on March 31.

Bailey revealed the “In Pieces” tracklist Monday on her Instagram page. The album contains 14 tracks and Chris Brown (“How Does It Feel”), Missy Elliott (“Told Ya”) and Future (“Cheatback”) make guest appearances.

The track reveal included a close-up of Bailey holding a human heart in her hand. The news comes days after she posted the front cover of the album — a wide shot of her in a white gown, also holding a human heart.

Chloe Bailey performs during the “MTV Video Music Awards” on Sept. 12, 2021 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Bailey and Brown’s duet, “How Does It Feel,” was released as the second album single on Feb. 24, along with its accompanying music video featuring Brown. The song succeeded the album’s lead single, “Pray It Away,” released on Jan. 27.

The track list confirms Bailey’s statement to fans in January that her first four solo singles aren’t on “In Pieces.” Those songs include her 2021 platinum-certified debut solo single, “Have Mercy,” and three 2022 singles, “Treat Me,” “Surprise” and “For the Night.” She told fans the album was originally self-titled but switched to “In Pieces” because “half the music changed, and it felt more vulnerable and raw.”

In April, Bailey is scheduled to embark on her “In Pieces Tour,” performing in 11 North American cities, including Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Philadelphia, New York, Dallas and Los Angeles.

Bailey came into music prominence as one half of the duo Chlöe x Halle, along with younger sister Halle Bailey. The duo’s most recent album, 2020’s “Ungodly Hour,” features the platinum-certified hit, “Do It,” and earned them a pair of Grammy Award nominations, including Best Progressive R&B Album.

