Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett on filming ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3,’ traveling to Thailand with 6 other wives

The "Real Housewives of Potomac" stars travel to Thailand with stars from other cities in the third installment of the popular spin-off.

of it all, it feels freeing and relieving. Bravo has done a really good job at keeping up at what the fans want to see and they want to see the real of reality and part of that is talking about the camera, what the producer said to me and all of that.”

Bryant appreciated this aspect of the “Ultimate Girls Trip” show. “It was a relief to be quite honest to be able to say so many things we can’t say on our own shows,” she told theGrio. “I’m loving how everything we are saying, they’re pulling [clips] from our own shows!”

Both Bryant and Dillard Bassett said they would recommend the “Ultimate Girls Trip” experience to their fellow “Potomac” castmates. Bryant said, “With ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ it was like ground zero, a fresh start. Let’s all get to know each other and let the chips fall where they may. And that’s refreshing having just done ‘Potomac’ season after season.”

Dillard Bassett added, “I think we try to represent our respective franchises well. We had a lot of pride in our individual franchises … I would encourage them to go with that same pride and just to be ready for anything.”

Season 3 of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” is currently streaming on Peacock.

