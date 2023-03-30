Regé-Jean Page on ‘Dungeons & Dragons,’ sharing the ‘heart and humor’ in the fantasy film

TheGrio sat down with the actor, who joins Justice Smith, Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez in the new fantasy epic film.

Regé-Jean Page has entered the fantasy genre! TheGrio caught up with the “Bridgerton” actor ahead of the premiere of his new film, “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” breaking down the action-adventure film, what drew him to it and more.

In theaters this weekend, “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is a brand new fantasy epic action comedy film based on the popular role-playing game of the same name. In addition to Page, the film, which also stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith, takes audiences on a hilarious and thrilling adventure filled with magic, action and— yes — dragons.

“It’s a fun action adventure movie,” Page, who plays the paladin Xenk Yendar, told theGrio. “It should feel like those old movies that you wanted to go to the cinema with your friends with, you know? There’s a little bit of ‘The Goonies,’ there’s a little bit of ‘The Princess Bride’ … it’s just fun!”

Regé-Jean Page attends the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” UK Premiere on March 23, 2023, at Cineworld Leicester Square in London. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

While many fantasy epics go the high drama route (“Game of Thrones,” “The Rings of Power” to name a few), “Dungeons & Dragons” is decidedly lighter fare, homing in on comedy and fun without losing emotional investment in the characters. “”Dungeons & Dragons,’ it’s not about dragons or the magic or the swords, it’s about the people having a good time in this world and we dress it up in the dragons and the magic and the swords,” Page said.

He continued, “You get a ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ script and like everyone else you’re like, ‘I don’t know what this is gonna be,’ you know. You read it with a little trepidation and by the time I was done, I had laughed so much, I had had such a good time and there was so much heart and humor in this movie. I was going, ‘Oh, this is how we’re gonna do this movie’.”

The actor observed that the film has universal themes. “This is a story about people going through stuff and finding family and learning how to be a hero and just genuinely getting that feeling you have when you hang out with your friends at a game night.”

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” hits theaters on Friday.

