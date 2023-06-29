Jada Pinkett Smith reveals new memoir and future of ‘Red Table Talk’

Jada Pinkett Smith is ready to dispel rumors in her upcoming memoir, “Worthy” — and promises the return of “Red Table Talk.”

After years of rumors and speculation, Jada Pinkett Smith is reclaiming her narrative in an upcoming memoir titled “Worthy.” Described as “an adventure for love and self-worth,” the book will reportedly break down the “misunderstandings” surrounding the “Red Table Talk” creator and host.

Jada Pinkett Smith attends the Los Angeles premiere of Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” in November. The actress and “Red Table Talk” host’s memoir, “Worthy,” will soon be available. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“I think people have made a lot of assumptions. And you know what? Rightfully so. I have to take ownership of that, in regards to the narrative that I’ve participated in, the falsehoods about myself,” Smith said in an interview with People. “In the book, I really explain all of that extensively as part of my reclamation journey. I think a lot of people, not even just women, but a lot of us lose ourselves in narratives that are not necessarily or completely forthright.”

Smith reportedly began writing the memoir in December 2021, months before her husband, Will Smith, infamously slapped Chris Rock in her defense at the 2022 Academy Awards. She says her memoir will address “everything.” However, beyond breaking down her truth, the book’s title tributes her journey to self-worth.

“It was just like, the idea of being willing to take full responsibility for my story, through and through,” she said, per People. “And doing it with grace and love. For myself and for others.”

Cover image: HarperCollins

Since the 2018 release of her Facebook Watch show, “Red Table Talk,” Smith has become well known for her candor. She, her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter, Willow Smith, hosted intimate conversations with guests in which they often revealed their personal experiences.

“So many people feel because of my talk show, ‘Red Table Talk,’ that they know my journey. And they really don’t,” Smith told People. “There’s been so much about my journey that I haven’t really been able to share on a format like ‘RTT.'”

Though Facebook Watch’s parent company, Meta, shut down the show’s production in April, Smith confirmed the show is “definitely coming back.”

“We’ve had a couple of platforms reach out to us. And we have some interesting avenues that we’re looking at now,” she told People. “You know me; I’m always looking for the next innovative thing.”

In the meantime, Smith’s upcoming memoir is available for pre-order, and tickets for the “Worthy” book tour, set to kick off in October, are available on OurWorthyJourney.com.

