Leslie Jones memoir to be published this fall

The "Saturday Night Live" alum's first memoir, "Leslie F*cking Jones," has a release date of Sept 19.

Comedian Leslie Jones is set to release her first memoir, "Leslie F*cking Jones,' in the fall.

In it, she writes about her upbringing and career, moving a lot as the daughter of a military man, giving up a promising future as a basketball player to do comedy and enduring prejudice on her way to stardom. Jones told People, “It’s just a lot of moments that equal up to what became Leslie Jones.”

The “Saturday Night Live” alum has plenty of funny moments in the memoir, as her signature humor and wit comes off the page. The stories she shares in the book reveal what formed her comedic lens. “You get that, but you get why it’s that,” Jones said. “You get why I have the sense of humor I have.”

Leslie Jones speaks at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony honoring Kenan Thompson on Aug. 11, 2022 at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Jones called the process of writing her memoir “very therapeutic,” saying she “talked about things that I didn’t know that I wanted to talk about,” as well as remembering all the hard work she put into her career.

“I would find myself telling a story, and I would be like, ‘Holy s- -t. Yeah, I remember. How did you make it through that?’ Or you go, ‘Oh, yeah. I remember when I had to do that’,” Jones said. “And then you go, ‘Oh, damn. I actually put in the work to be where I am right now.’ So I think I learned the trials and tribulations, how much I’ve triumphed, how much I’ve changed, how much I’ve grown. Just a lot of things. A lot of self-realizations.”

Jones came into the public eye during her run performing and writing for “SNL” from 2014 to 2019. She has gone on to appear in films like “Coming 2 America” and “Ghostbusters” and earned a hosting gig on the rebooted game show, “Supermarket Sweep.”

“Leslie F*cking Jones” has a release date of Sept. 19 through Grand Central Publishing.

