Allen Media Group signs Judge Marilyn Milian; new series to launch in the fall

The daily, one-hour "Justice For the People with Judge Milian" is Allen Media Group's ninth court series to date. Byron Allen calls her "an outstanding, charismatic and brilliant television host."

Loading the player...

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group has officially signed Judge Marilyn Milian, who will star in the company’s new daily court series, starting later this year.

“Justice For the People with Judge Milian” is a daily one-hour show set to debut in the fall. It will be available to broadcast television stations nationwide. In addition to being AMG’s ninth court series to date, it is also the 73rd and newest HD series overall, per a press release obtained by theGrio, which AMG owns.

Judge Marilyn Milian will begin helming Allen Media Group’s “Justice For the People with Judge Milian,” starting this fall. AMG’s Byron Allen calls her “an outstanding, charismatic and brilliant television host.” (Photo: AMG)

“We at Allen Media Group are proud to add our ninth television court series, ‘Justice For the People with Judge Milian,’ to our amazing portfolio of court shows,” said Allen, AMG’s founder, chairman and CEO.

He referred to Milian as “an outstanding, charismatic and brilliant television host” and said AMG is “extremely confident” that her show “will be very successful for years to come as she joins our outstanding roster of talent, including Judge Kevin Ross, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Cristina Perez, Judge Karen Mills-Francis, Judge Glenda Hatchett, Judge Lauren Lake, Judge Eboni K. Williams and Judge Greg Mathis.”

Milian made history as the first Hispanic arbitrator to preside over an English-language U.S. court series, “The People’s Court,” on which she has served for 22 seasons.

During her historic run as the longest-presiding judge in the show’s history, Milian was nominated 15 times for a Daytime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program category. She won four trophies.

“We at Allen Media Group are proud to add our ninth television court series, ‘Justice For the People with Judge Milian,’ to our amazing portfolio of court shows,” says Byron Allen (above), AMG’s founder, chairman and CEO. (Photo: Getty Images)

In a statement, Milian called Allen’s vision and commitment “unwavering and unmatched.” She said she was “absolutely certain” that in working with Allen, “we will make the courtroom genre stronger than it’s ever been before.”

She added that she was “extremely proud and excited to work with Byron Allen and Allen Media Group,” to bring her new show to TV “while helping to enhance legal news coverage for local stations this fall.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!