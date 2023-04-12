Ariana DeBose to return as host for 2023 Tony Awards

The Academy Award-winning actress and theater buff will be hosting the ceremony for the second straight year.

Loading the player...

Ariana DeBose is coming back to Broadway. She will host the 2023 Tony Awards, making it her second year in a row as mistress of ceremonies.

DeBose hosted the 2022 Tony Awards last June at Radio City Music Hall. For the “76th Annual Tony Awards” ceremony, festivities will be moving to Upper Manhattan to the Union Palace in Washington Heights, according to Variety.

“I was honored to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back! So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen,” said DeBose. “Here’s to adding some uptown flavor to the magic of the Tony Awards!”

Ariana DeBose attends the “95th Annual Academy Awards” on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

The Academy Award winner opened the 2022 Tony Awards with “This Is Your Round of Applause,” which included numerous melodic references to Broadway shows and songs, past and present. She will also be following up her BAFTA hosting gig earlier this year. It made headlines after she opened the ceremony performing a medley that included “Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves,” “We Are Family” and a rap that name-dropped the female nominees.

The Tony producers hope that DeBose brings the same energy and humor to this year’s awards show that she brought to the aforementioned hosting gigs. “Ariana will host and dance and sing, we’re so thrilled she’s back to do the thing,” said Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss, executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment.

“Ariana will host and dance and sing, we’re so thrilled she’s back to do the thing,” said Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss, executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment.

Said Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing of DeBose, “A force both on and off the stage, Ariana DeBose is unstoppable — an award-winning actress, powerhouse vocalist and commanding dancer — she is the true definition of ‘triple-threat’.”

Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, sang DeBose’s praises, too. “We are thrilled to welcome back one of Broadway’s brightest lights to dazzle, inspire and illuminate this year’s Tony Awards!”

The “76th Annual Tony Awards” ceremony is scheduled to air live at 8 p.m. ET on June 11 on CBS and Paramount+.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!