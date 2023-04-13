Was Tabitha Brown’s mother a psychic? She accurately predicted her daughter’s marriage to husband Chance.

Ahead of The Browns' 20th wedding-anniversary trip to Dubai, the couple celebrates with an exclusive interview and photoshoot.

Loading the player...

The vegan influencer, actress and “America’s Mom” — as she has been dubbed — Tabitha Brown is gearing up to celebrate her 20th wedding anniversary with husband Chance Brown on April 19, but her mother called the couple’s union years before.

In an exclusive interview with People, she divulges some details of what she’s got planned to celebrate her 20 years of marriage. The pair have ditched plans to host a vow renewal party for a trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for a more intimate renewal ceremony. She also reveals the prediction her mother made about their relationship after the two split up in high school.

Tabitha Brown said her mom first made the prediction that she was going to marry Chance Brown when she was in the 10th grade. Daughter and mom were at a basketball game when her mom spied him and his then-girlfriend.

Tabitha Brown speaks during the 2022 The Black Girl Social Club Conference on Aug. 20, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta 2 in Atlanta. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“She was like, ‘I’m going to tell you what’s going to happen. That little girl’s going to get pregnant, they’re going to have a baby, but that is your husband.’ And I said, ‘Well, you don’t know me very well mama, because I would never marry someone who has children,'” Tabitha Brown recalled.

Her mother brought the subject up again on graduation day, asking Brown to take a picture with Chance. “She goes, ‘I’m going to use this at y’all’s wedding.’ I was like, ‘Mom, will you stop saying weird stuff? That’s weird.'”

Flash forward to today, and the couple now reportedly keeps that picture in their home in Los Angeles. They share three children, two of their own and a daughter Chance Brown had with his high school girlfriend just as Tabitha Brown’s mother predicted.

“She always knew,” Tabitha Brown said.

Their marriage may not have been much of a surprise, but how they have evolved as a couple has been. “In our wildest dreams, we could not have imagined 20 years later living the life we lived together. Not just madly in love, but we madly like each other too. And my husband is still my best friend,” Tabitha Brown said, adding, “I texted him the other day, I was like, ‘I’m so happy to be doing this life with you.’ It’s such a blessing.”

She noted that “communication” is the thing that has kept their marriage thriving for two decades. “Just learning how they need you to show up and communicate with them and how they need you to love them, not how you want to be loved.”

For Chance Brown, it has been holding a practical viewpoint. “Treat it like a Fortune 500 company and not necessarily a mom-and-pop,” he said, adding, “Where there’s a mom-and-pop, I feel like there’s limitations. And I use the reference of a Fortune 500 to say, don’t put any limitations on how far you can go inside of your marriage.”

For the exclusive, the couple donned three different bridal looks. For him, a pin-striped suit and two different white tuxedos and for her, three different dresses, including two faux feather gowns.

The experience felt like a “fairytale,” Tabitha Brown told People. “I got the happy ending. I got the prince, I got the dress.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black’ with Maiysha Kai.